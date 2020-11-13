2021 Indian Motorcycle range launched: Booking amount, deliveries, features detailed

The booking amount is Rs 2 lakh and the bikes are divided into Scout, Thunderstroke and PowerPlus engines. For the Roadmaster lineup, Apple CarPlay is now part of the standard equipment.

By:November 13, 2020 1:04 PM

We won’t blame you if you didn’t hear about Indian Motorcycle this year. The American company has mostly been quiet and especially when the BS6 norms crept in. Now, Indian Motorcycle is back with a bang. The company has announced its 2021 lineup and this includes the Indian market. There are not only technology updates but new styling cues too. One can now pre-book the bike at the nearest Indian Motorcycle dealership in the country or by calling +91 9870704217. The booking amount is Rs 2 lakh and the bikes are divided into Scout, Thunderstroke and PowerPlus engines. For the Roadmaster lineup, Apple CarPlay is now part of the standard equipment. In the Roadmaster Limited as well as the Roadmaster Dark Horse variants, customers get the new Clima Command Rogue heated as well as cooled seats. Ride Command integration is standard too in this.

The standard Indian Motorcycle Roadmaster is for Rs 43.21 lakh and is available in Black Azure Crystal/Stealth Gray Azure Crystal, Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White, Blue Slate Smoke/Thunder Black Smoke, Thunder Black Pearl, Maroon Metallic/Crimson Metallic, Alumina Jade/Thunder Black. There is also the Roadmaster Dark Horse that retails for Rs 43.14 lakh and comes in Bronze Smoke, Thunder Black Smoke, & White Smoke colours. The Roadmaster Limited is for Rs 43.96 lakh and has Crimson Metallic & Thunder Black Azure Crystal colours.

Customers of the Indian Scout are looking at a base price of Rs 16.04 lakh wherein the bike will ship with Thunder Black, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, Arizona Turquoise/Pearl White, Blue Slate Metallic/Cobra Silver, & Stealth Gray/Thunder Black colours. The Scout Bobber in the meanwhile is for Rs 15.67 lakh with Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, Thunder Black Azure Crystal, Indy Red, & Burnt Orange Metallic colours. The Bobber Twenty is for Rs 16.20 lakh and is available in Thunder Black, Stealth Gray, Sagebrush Smoke, & Thunder Black Smoke palettes.

The Indian Vintage, Chieftain range is upwards of Rs 25.81 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries will only be from January 2021.

