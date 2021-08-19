New Honda Hornet 2.0 Based NX200 ADV Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is going to launch its most affordable ADV in the country that will go on to rival the likes of Hero XPulse and Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment. The said model is rumoured to come as the Honda NX200. As you must have already know by now, the name was trademarked in India a few months back and since then, looking at the nomenclature, it became quite evident that the Activa-maker is working on an ADV in the 200cc segment. The company has already given a glimpse of the upcoming Honda NX200 in the multiple teaser videos and its design philosophy looks inspired by its elder sibling – the CB500X. The said model will get a tinted visor along with dual-purpose tyres, engine cowl and also, USD forks at the front. Speaking of the expected price, the NX200 will likely come with a price tag nearing the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.
2021 Honda NX200 India Launch LIVE: Hornet 2.0-based ADV to challenge XPulse, Himalayan
Honda NX200 ADV 2021 India Launch Live, New Honda Hornet 2.0 Based NX200 ADV Price in India, Full Specs:...
By: Pradeep Shah | Updated: August 19, 2021 9:45:12 am
Read More
Highlights
Below is an image of the Honda NX200 from which you can get a good idea about the motorcycle. Upfront, the bike will get golden finished USD forks and one can clearly see the Hornet 2.0 resemblance. Moreover, the motorcycle will get an angular all-LED headlamp and the same should offer good illumination in the dark. There is also a vinted windscreen.
The soon to be launched Honda NX200 is based on the Hornet 2.0. The latter is currently priced in India at Rs 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The NX200 will demand a considerable premium over Hornet 2.0 and hence, if you ask us, its pricing would very well cross the Rs 1.5 lakh mark. That said, we are expecting a price of close to Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) for Honda's most affordable ADV.
Competition is growing in the entry-level ADV segment in India and the customer sentiment has certainly flourished over the years. That said, Honda would also want to have a share of that pie and hence, is launching the NX200 that will directly compete with bikes like the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the Hero XPulse 200. Also, it is the company's most affordable ADV and if priced well, can attract good volumes.
Good morning ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the LIVE blog of Honda NX200. The company is set to launch its most affordable ADV in the country today and hence, it is certainly a big day for HMSI. We will be updating everything from the launch event in this LIVE blog so sit back and enjoy the proceedings.