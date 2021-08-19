2021 Honda NX200 India Launch LIVE: Hornet 2.0-based ADV to challenge XPulse, Himalayan

New Honda Hornet 2.0 Based NX200 ADV Price in India, Specifications, Features LIVE: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is going to launch its most affordable ADV in the country that will go on to rival the likes of Hero XPulse and Royal Enfield Himalayan in the segment. The said model is rumoured to come as the Honda NX200. As you must have already know by now, the name was trademarked in India a few months back and since then, looking at the nomenclature, it became quite evident that the Activa-maker is working on an ADV in the 200cc segment. The company has already given a glimpse of the upcoming Honda NX200 in the multiple teaser videos and its design philosophy looks inspired by its elder sibling – the CB500X. The said model will get a tinted visor along with dual-purpose tyres, engine cowl and also, USD forks at the front. Speaking of the expected price, the NX200 will likely come with a price tag nearing the Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

