2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

The newly launched Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition costs around Rs 9,000 more compared to the entry-level drum brake model.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the new Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in the country. As the name suggests, the new special edition model boasts of a new Repsol Honda racing team-inspired livery that certainly makes it looks sportier than the regular model. The new Repsol edition has been priced in India at Rs 87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and hence, costs around Rs 9,000 more compared to the base drum brake model. The scooter is powered by the same 110cc engine that gets a Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system coupled with features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) that aim to further boost the performance & efficiency.

Other noteworthy bits include LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension. In addition, the new Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition gets split LED position lamp on side panel and also, the Honda badging on the floor panel.

Speaking about Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

