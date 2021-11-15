2021 Honda Grazia Repsol Team edition launched with these changes: Price, specs, features

The newly launched Grazia 125 Repsol Honda Team Edition costs around Rs 9,000 more compared to the entry-level drum brake model.

By:Updated: Nov 15, 2021 6:39 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has launched the new Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in the country. As the name suggests, the new special edition model boasts of a new Repsol Honda racing team-inspired livery that certainly makes it looks sportier than the regular model. The new Repsol edition has been priced in India at Rs 87,138 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and hence, costs around Rs 9,000 more compared to the base drum brake model. The scooter is powered by the same 110cc engine that gets a Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system coupled with features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) that aim to further boost the performance & efficiency.

Other noteworthy bits include LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension. In addition, the new Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition gets split LED position lamp on side panel and also, the Honda badging on the floor panel.

Speaking about Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs WagonR comparison: Specs, design, features, & prices

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Kia Carnival six-seater launched in India at Rs 28.95 lakh: Nine-seater version discontinued

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Bounce Infinity electric scooter with removable battery teased ahead of launch: Bookings open soon

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

Hero MotoCorp's first EV to be made at Chittoor plant: Launch timeline announced

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

All-new Suzuki S-Cross seen alongside Vitara & Ignis: India launch likely by mid-2022

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio's official accessory packages explained with prices

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Interview: Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head, Porsche India

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Sustainability: Daimler India to work towards sustainable operations

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Euler Motors: E-commerce can drive EVs

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Automakers miss festive recovery in October

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

Porsche Taycan EV & Macan Facelift launched in India: Full details inside

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

Droolworthy! 153 hp Ducati Streetfighter V2 revealed alongside range-topper Streetfighter V4 SP

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

All-New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Hyundai Santro vs Tata Tiago: Price, specs, mileage compared

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles opens new Global Headquarters: 8,000 bikes to roll out every year

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Myles reports 81% surge in EV subscriptions: To make 50% of its fleet electric by FY22

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Honda RS mid-size SUV concept unveiled at GIIAS 2021: Coming to India?

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Ola Electric begins e-scooter test rides for customers in Bengaluru

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch

Tata Punch becomes second best-selling Tata car within 12 days of its launch