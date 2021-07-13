2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is currently available for sale in two variants with the more premium DCT airbag trim priced at Rs 39.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

By:Updated: Jul 13, 2021 4:53 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced the deliveries of its Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer, better known as the 2021 Gold Wing Tour. The company said in a press release that following all Covid-19 protocols and ensuring the safety of customers, the said deliveries were conducted through the brand’s BigWing Topline outlets in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore. It has to be noted that the first lot of the flagship CBU import model was completely booked within 24 hours of the bookings open announcement. The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is currently available for sale in two variants. While the manual transmission version will cost you Rs 37.20 lakh, the DCT airbag trim will shell out Rs 39.16 lakh of yours. Both pieces mentioned are ex-showroom, Gurugram.

Powering the company’s flagship tourer is a 1,833cc, flat-six cylinder engine that produces 125 hp of power along with 170 Nm of torque. Key features on the new Gold Wing include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Idling Stop (on the DCT option), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and also, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Moreover, you get Bluetooth connectivity as well and there are two USB Type-C ports to keep your smartphones juiced up on the go.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said that the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is a one-of-a-kind premium touring motorcycle that many aspire to own across the world. He adds that the bike comes with top features providing both comfort and luxury and HMSI is glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. Guleria also stated that this in itself is a testimony to the evolution of the premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as the customer’s trust in the brand Honda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Mahindra Bolero Neo launched: Engine, variants, price of TUV300 replacement

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

Royal Enfield Classic 350 July 2021 waiting period: Immediate delivery in these cities

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

CESL to supply 25,000 electric two-wheelers to Andhra Pradesh state govt employees

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Audi e-tron to offer buyback, extended warranty and more: Launch on 22nd July

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Revolt RV400 electric bike bookings to reopen on 15th July for these six cities

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Maruti Suzuki's first electric car spotted: WagonR EV seen sans camouflage

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Capgemini aims for fully electric fleet by 2030, stops orders of diesel/petrol vehicles

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Automotive industry's prospects in times of a pandemic: Faster, more sustainable rebound on cards

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets costlier in India: New colour-wise pricing explained

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Royal Enfield first service oil cleaner than European, Japanese brands: Chinese motorcycles rank dirtiest

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Omega Seiki ties up with Forsee Power: Promises improved EV battery performance

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

Ola Electric raises USD 100 million long-term debt: 450X, iQube rivalling electric scooter launch soon

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

MG Motor sets up Superfast EV charging station in Pune: Promises 80% charge in 50 minutes

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Jawa gets two new army colours to commemorate 1971 war victory: Price, all details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched in Nagpur soon: Booking steps explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets massive price hike: New variant-wise figures explained

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

Zypp Electric to launch IoT-enabled electric scooter with 250 kg load capacity

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

KTM Great Ladakh Adventure Tour announced: Here is what you need to know

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?

Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI MT Review: The better half?