2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour deliveries begin: What makes this Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer special!

The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is currently available for sale in two variants with the more premium DCT airbag trim priced at Rs 39.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced the deliveries of its Rs 40 lakh luxury tourer, better known as the 2021 Gold Wing Tour. The company said in a press release that following all Covid-19 protocols and ensuring the safety of customers, the said deliveries were conducted through the brand’s BigWing Topline outlets in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore. It has to be noted that the first lot of the flagship CBU import model was completely booked within 24 hours of the bookings open announcement. The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is currently available for sale in two variants. While the manual transmission version will cost you Rs 37.20 lakh, the DCT airbag trim will shell out Rs 39.16 lakh of yours. Both pieces mentioned are ex-showroom, Gurugram.

Powering the company’s flagship tourer is a 1,833cc, flat-six cylinder engine that produces 125 hp of power along with 170 Nm of torque. Key features on the new Gold Wing include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Idling Stop (on the DCT option), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and also, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Moreover, you get Bluetooth connectivity as well and there are two USB Type-C ports to keep your smartphones juiced up on the go.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said that the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour is a one-of-a-kind premium touring motorcycle that many aspire to own across the world. He adds that the bike comes with top features providing both comfort and luxury and HMSI is glad to witness an overwhelming response for the machine that has always been a legend. Guleria also stated that this in itself is a testimony to the evolution of the premium-motorcycle demand scenario as well as the customer’s trust in the brand Honda.

