2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour bookings open: Why it costs Rs 37.2 lakh

Honda has opened the bookings for 2021 Gold Wing Tour at its exclusive dealerships for big bikes BigWing Topline currently available in six states

By:June 16, 2021 1:41 PM
2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Manual Transmission

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd opened bookings for the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India while also announcing the price, promising deliveries by July. The new model will make its way to the Indian market through CBU (Completely Built-Up) route from Japan. It will be available in two variants – Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag and Manual Transmission.

The Gold Wing is powered by a 1,833cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine that makes 124.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm at torque. Bore & stroke size is 73mmx73mm, the left and right cylinders are offset by 4mm and the cylinder sleeves are aluminium. It gets throttle-by-wire and so features four ride modes – Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and Honda’s third-generation seven-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Honda has opened the bookings for 2021 Gold Wing Tour at its BigWing Topline dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala) and Hyderabad (Telangana). To book online, customers can visit www.hondabigwing.in/BookNow.

2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Features

The 2021 Gold Wing comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) which helps monitor and maintain rear wheel traction in varied riding conditions. Other features include Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), Idling Stop (on the DCT option), and Hill Start Assist (HSA) on both Manual and DCT variants.

The touring motorcycle comes with an extended electric screen operated from the left handlebar for improved wind protection, all lighting is LED and the Gold Wing Tour is also equipped with dual LED fog lights. It gets luxurious instrumentation with low-contrast colours with dark tones in the dials. The seven-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display screen provides all the information for the audio and navigation systems, as well as managing riding modes and suspension adjustment.

Also read: Bikes that were resurrected after being discontinued: Unicorn, Pulsar 180 and more

The 2021 Gold Wing boasts a Smart Key that activates all the motorcycle’s systems and incorporates the emergency key. The ignition and handlebar lock can be turned on/off while just carrying it. For the 2021 model, an additional 11 litres of storage have been added through the rear top box bringing the total capacity to 121 litres.

The Gold Wing Tour is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so the rider can utilise the personalised information and content inside their smartphones, such as telephone numbers and music playlists. Bluetooth connectivity is also available and there are two USB Type-C ports to plug into. It gets upgraded lightweight speakers as well. The capacity of the fuel tank is 21.1 litre.

