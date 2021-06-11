2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 India launch soon: Why it costs Rs 30 lakh

The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing gets some premium features that you must have seen only on cars till now. Here's what to expect!

Honda Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT Candy Ardent Red RF34

The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing BS6 is all set to be launched in India soon. The company has started teasing its ultra-premium Rs 30 lakh tourer on its social media handles and hence, the launch looks quite imminent. The teaser images are being uploaded on Honda’s BigWing social media handles. BigWing is the company’s two-wheeler vertical that only sells premium products. Now, digging into the details of the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing, the company’s flagship touring bike is already on sale in multiple global markets. Powering the 2021 Honda Gold Wing is a 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled, flat-six motor that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 125 hp and 170 Nm. Moreover, the bike is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, with a reverse gear.

The Gold Wing gets four riding modes namely Sport, Rain, Tour and Eco. The new 2021 model comes with better speakers and the pillion can now enjoy his or her journeys in enhanced comfort. In addition, the Gold Wing also comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, something which you must have seen only on cars till now. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour edition also gets an increased luggage capacity at 121 litres. That said, the capacity has been increased by 11-litres. The new 2021 Honda Gold Wing also comes with a 7-inch coloured TFT screen along with a gyrocompass navigation system. An electronically adjustable windscreen is also on offer to protect the rider from windblasts at those highway speeds.

In addition to these bits, the new Gold Wing also features Smart Key, Hill Start Assist, and Idling Stop (only in DCT variant). Moreover, for a better and more premium feel, the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing also gets a much improved synthetic leather cover. With the BS6 update, expect the bike to demand a considerable hike over the price of the previous model. That expect the 2021 Gold Wing to be launched here at a price of close to Rs 30 lakh against the BS4 version’s price of Rs 28 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

