2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

Honda has been firing its big bike salvo from the start of this year. First the CB350RS came in, then the Honda CB500X and now this, the 650 twins. The Honda CB650R has made its Indian debut and the motorcycle is priced at Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom whereas its faired twin is for Rs 21,000 more. Both the bikes are available exclusively through Honda BigWing TopLine dealerships. These dealers are present in Mumbai, Kochi, Indore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The bikes come in through the CKD route and the company has been giving its BigWing dealerships a chance to lure in more customers with these sportsbike offerings. The Neo Sports cafe-inspired motorcycle, the Honda CB650R, uses the same chassis and offers identical features to the CBR650R.

For example, as part of its styling, there is the round LED headlight that we liked in the smaller CB300R. The motorcycle does look aggressive but not overtly as the Kawasaki Z650. There are very few four-cylinder 650cc machines in India today and Honda wants to take advantage of this. The liquid-cooled engine makes 85hp of power and 57.5Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function is mated to this engine. The CBRs aren’t light either, with both the machines tipping the scales above 200kg. The length of both bikes is the same whereas the faired version is slimmer and boasts a lower 132mm ground clearance.

Dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control is on offer with both bikes as are digital instrument clusters, 180 section rear tyre, and a preload-adjustable telescopic fork at front and monoshock at the rear. The instrument console showed a wide variety of information including gear position, dual trip meters, average fuel consumption, water temperature, gear shift indicator and more.

Competition to the bikes will be hard to point out as discussed before, there are very few four-cylinder supersport machines in the market today. The CBR650R was there in the Indian market for a very short while before the BS6 transition.

