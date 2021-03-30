2021 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Price, features, specs

The bikes come in through the CKD route and the company has been giving its BigWing dealerships a chance to lure in more customers with these sportsbike offerings.

By:March 30, 2021 3:49 PM

Honda has been firing its big bike salvo from the start of this year. First the CB350RS came in, then the Honda CB500X and now this, the 650 twins. The Honda CB650R has made its Indian debut and the motorcycle is priced at Rs 8.67 lakh, ex-showroom whereas its faired twin is for Rs 21,000 more. Both the bikes are available exclusively through Honda BigWing TopLine dealerships. These dealers are present in Mumbai, Kochi, Indore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bengaluru. The bikes come in through the CKD route and the company has been giving its BigWing dealerships a chance to lure in more customers with these sportsbike offerings. The Neo Sports cafe-inspired motorcycle, the Honda CB650R, uses the same chassis and offers identical features to the CBR650R.

For example, as part of its styling, there is the round LED headlight that we liked in the smaller CB300R. The motorcycle does look aggressive but not overtly as the Kawasaki Z650. There are very few four-cylinder 650cc machines in India today and Honda wants to take advantage of this. The liquid-cooled engine makes 85hp of power and 57.5Nm of torque. A 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist function is mated to this engine. The CBRs aren’t light either, with both the machines tipping the scales above 200kg. The length of both bikes is the same whereas the faired version is slimmer and boasts a lower 132mm ground clearance.

Dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control is on offer with both bikes as are digital instrument clusters, 180 section rear tyre, and a preload-adjustable telescopic fork at front and monoshock at the rear. The instrument console showed a wide variety of information including gear position, dual trip meters, average fuel consumption, water temperature, gear shift indicator and more.

Competition to the bikes will be hard to point out as discussed before, there are very few four-cylinder supersport machines in the market today. The CBR650R was there in the Indian market for a very short while before the BS6 transition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

MG Cyberster electric sports car to debut tomorrow: Gaming cockpit & steering wheel, 800 km range

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

Reasons why low-speed electric bikes, scooters have disc brakes, LED lights

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

F2 2021: Solid start for Daruvala with podium finish and valuable points in Bahrain

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

World's first electric flying car race to kick off soon! What to expect

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Vehicle documents validity extended till June 30: Likely to be final time

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

Two important maintenance aspects often overlooked when a bike is parked for long

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

TVS Star City+ launched in new colour option in drum and disc variants

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

F1 2021: Hamilton fends off Verstappen's late charge to win Bahrain GP

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What's new

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

Honda CB500X Review, Test Ride: Decoding the Heart vs Mind Battle!

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

F1 2020: Verstappen on pole for Bahrain GP, Mercedes manage to be second best

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

MG Cyberster electric sportscar design, range, acceleration details revealed

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Ather Energy starts operations in Mysore: 450X electric scooter deliveries begin in Hubli

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Unity, HERE to transform navigation and auto HMI with real-time 3D rendering

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Hints of new F1 pecking order in 2021: How to watch Bahrain GP LIVE

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Studds Ninja Elite Super D5 Decor helmet launched with hypoallergenic liner and these features

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

Mahindra approves consolidation of Mahindra Electric for EV tech and last-mile mobility

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

5 key things to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE

2021 MotoGP kicks off tomorrow! Here's when and where to watch LIVE