2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

Apart from some visual changes, the company has also added CB1000R Black Edition to the range and as the name suggests, this one features a blacked-out theme and also gets quickshifter as a standard fitment.

The new 2021 Honda CB1000R has been revealed for the global markets. As a part of the update, the bike receives some minor styling tweaks. The new 2021 model now gets a redesigned headlamp bezel that now looks slightly more appealing. Moreover, you get a fly-screen like cover for the instrument display. Honda has revised the styling of the radiator and the side plates as well. In addition to these changes, the new 2021 Honda CB1000R is fitted with w-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. Talking of features, the new 2021 Honda CB1000R now comes with a USB port under the seat. Moreover, the bike now features a 5-inch coloured TFT display that supports Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as well along with Honda Smartphone Voice Control.

Speaking of powertrain, the new 2021 CB1000R continues to draw power from the same 998cc, inline-four cylinder engine that develops 143 hp of power. The company claims that it has optimized the fuel injection system for a better and crisper power delivery. Apart from these changes, the company has also added CB1000R Black Edition to the range and as the name suggests, this one features a blacked-out theme and also gets quickshifter as a standard fitment. In order to be precise, the Black edition gets backed out headlight bezel, windscreen, fork mounts, radiator shrouds, and also, the exhaust.

Needless to say, the said edition looks meaner and more enticing compared to the standard one. The new and updated 2021 Honda CB1000R will be available in some of the global markets by the end of this year. Coming to the India launch, expect the bike to make its presence felt here sometime next year at a price considerably higher than the outgoing model in most certainty.

