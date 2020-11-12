2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

Apart from some visual changes, the company has also added CB1000R Black Edition to the range and as the name suggests, this one features a blacked-out theme and also gets quickshifter as a standard fitment.

By:Updated: Nov 12, 2020 12:28 PM

 

The new 2021 Honda CB1000R has been revealed for the global markets. As a part of the update, the bike receives some minor styling tweaks. The new 2021 model now gets a redesigned headlamp bezel that now looks slightly more appealing. Moreover, you get a fly-screen like cover for the instrument display. Honda has revised the styling of the radiator and the side plates as well. In addition to these changes, the new 2021 Honda CB1000R is fitted with w-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. Talking of features, the new 2021 Honda CB1000R now comes with a USB port under the seat. Moreover, the bike now features a 5-inch coloured TFT display that supports Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as well along with Honda Smartphone Voice Control.

Speaking of powertrain, the new 2021 CB1000R continues to draw power from the same 998cc, inline-four cylinder engine that develops 143 hp of power. The company claims that it has optimized the fuel injection system for a better and crisper power delivery. Apart from these changes, the company has also added CB1000R Black Edition to the range and as the name suggests, this one features a blacked-out theme and also gets quickshifter as a standard fitment. In order to be precise, the Black edition gets backed out headlight bezel, windscreen, fork mounts, radiator shrouds, and also, the exhaust.

Needless to say, the said edition looks meaner and more enticing compared to the standard one. The new and updated 2021 Honda CB1000R will be available in some of the global markets by the end of this year. Coming to the India launch, expect the bike to make its presence felt here sometime next year at a price considerably higher than the outgoing model in most certainty.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

New and improved 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift revealed: Gets these new features

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

2021 Honda CB1000R breaks cover with styling, feature updates: Heading to India soon?

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Maruti Suzuki launches Festive Edition kits for Alto, Celerio, WagonR at prices starting Rs 25,490

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

Waiting period for few of these popular Maruti Suzuki CNG cars is now 4-5 months

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

India-bound 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT revealed: List of changes and expected price hike

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

BMW iX EV revealed: Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC rival bound for India

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki Mobility, Manappuram Finance Limited sign MoU for easy financing of electric three-wheelers

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest luxury four-door: Reclaims Nurburgring record from Porsche

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

TVS Retron name trademarked: An electric bike, scooter or something else?

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Repsol Honda Team confirm Marc Marquez to return in 2021: Will miss Valencia, Portimao

Jawa crosses 50,000 bike sales in India: 2,000 Peraks delivered so far

Jawa crosses 50,000 bike sales in India: 2,000 Peraks delivered so far

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 850 Sport: Global unveil on 17 November

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here's what each one gets

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Tata Motors supplies 25 Ace CNG tippers to municipal corporation in Mumbai

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Land Rover Discovery facelift revealed: Mild-hybrid engines, new touchscreen infotainment and more

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Now fly like a Batman! World's first all-electric wingsuit by BMW lets you do 300 kmph

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Steelbird launches new SB-39 ROX series: ISI certified helmets with sun visor

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263