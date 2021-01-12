2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India: Price, features, list of changes!

The new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in both - manual and DCT gearbox options. Here is all that you need to know!

By:Updated: Jan 12, 2021 2:39 PM

 

The new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in India. The company has announced the commencement of bookings of the new 2021 model that will be offered with both DCT & Manual transmission options. While the manual transmission variant has been launched in Darkness Black Metallic colour, the DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) variant comes in Pearl Glare White Tricolor paint scheme. The new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports has been launched in India for a price of Rs 15.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is a 1,084cc parallel-twin engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 98 hp and 103 Nm.

The lithium-ion battery on the new model is claimed to offer 1.6 times longer shelf life and 4 times longer durability compared to a conventional battery. The new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports comes with a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) along with a 7-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Moreover, with the new model, you get wheelie control, cornering ABS with an off-road setting, rear lift control and also cornering detection feature in the DCT variant that recognizes when the bike is cornering and adjusts for the most natural gear changes.

Apart from these features, the new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports also gets a 5-stage Adjustable windscreen along with an adjustable seat, tubeless tyres and heated grips. Apart from these, the bike also gets dual LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for better illumination in the dark. You also get cruise control on the new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports as a standard fitment during long distances. The bike has been fitted with 24.5-litres fuel tank. The new Africa Twin also gets 6.5-inch TFT touch screen display and the same supports Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth connectivity.

Moreover, the MID can be customized to show various levels of information relative to the riding mode chosen and you can also use it while wearing gloves. With the new 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports, the company is offering a wide range of accessories like top box, rear carrier, rally step, DCT pedal shifter, fog lamp, fog lamp ATT, visor and side pipe.

