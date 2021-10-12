2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

The newly launched 2021 Hero Pleasure+ is available in seven colour options including a new vibrant-looking Jubilant Yellow shade.

By:October 12, 2021 12:13 PM

 

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Pleasure+ XTec automatic scooter in India. The new model boasts of a segment-first LED projector headlamp and the company claims that the new headlight provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions. The scooter is available in seven colour options including a new vibrant-looking Jubilant Yellow shade. In terms of other noteworthy bits, the newly launched Hero Pleasure+ XTec gets the company’s i3S Technology with idle Stop-Start System. Moreover, you get a digital-analog instrument cluster that also supports Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and the same shows you the phone’s battery status as well.

Moreover, the scooter gets a side-stand engine cut off along with a metal front fender. The Hero Pleasure+ XTec is powered by a 110cc engine that develops 8 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque. The new Hero Pleasure+ will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India at a starting price of Rs 61,900 for the LX variant while the more premium Pleasure+ 110 XTec trim will cost you Rs 69,500. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said that the Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the most admired and popular scooters in the country. He also stated that the new XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and also, Hero’s patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

All-New Tiger Sport 660 listed on Triumph’s India website: Launch soon

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell EV enters Guinness book: Records longest range for an FCEV

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

MG Astor vs Creta vs Seltos vs Taigun vs Kushaq: Price, Specs compared

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Now charge your EV in just 15 minutes! All about Exponent Energy's new battery pack, charging station

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga goes on sale in South Africa as Toyota Rumion

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Corrit to launch electric 'Hover Scooter' this month: 8-inch wide tyres, 250 kg capacity

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

Top 7 Mahindra XUV700 features that it's 12 rivals miss out on

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

Mahindra XUV700 petrol and diesel variant's delivery timelines revealed: Details

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

MG Astor launched at Rs 9.78 lakh: Most feature-rich compact-SUV

Tata Punch as safe as Nexon: Gets 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Tata Punch as safe as Nexon: Gets 5-star GNCAP safety rating

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition officially teased: Launch soon

Maruti Suzuki to add 300 mobile service vans by end of this fiscal

Maruti Suzuki to add 300 mobile service vans by end of this fiscal

2021 MG Astor India Launch LIVE Updates: Creta, Seltos rival with ADAS set to arrive shortly!

2021 MG Astor India Launch LIVE Updates: Creta, Seltos rival with ADAS set to arrive shortly!

F1 2021: Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen retakes championship lead

F1 2021: Bottas wins Turkish GP as Verstappen retakes championship lead

No cracking deals for cars this Diwali

No cracking deals for cars this Diwali

Detel partners with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence

Detel partners with Electric One to strengthen its offline presence

Maruti’s new move can be a step towards sustainability

Maruti’s new move can be a step towards sustainability

Still exploring alternatives for closure-bound factories: Ford

Still exploring alternatives for closure-bound factories: Ford

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model

Mercedes-Benz infuses Rs 1,700 cr in India business to transform retail model