2021 Hero Pleasure+ XTec launched with connected tech: Price, features, specs & more

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Pleasure+ XTec automatic scooter in India. The new model boasts of a segment-first LED projector headlamp and the company claims that the new headlight provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions. The scooter is available in seven colour options including a new vibrant-looking Jubilant Yellow shade. In terms of other noteworthy bits, the newly launched Hero Pleasure+ XTec gets the company’s i3S Technology with idle Stop-Start System. Moreover, you get a digital-analog instrument cluster that also supports Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and the same shows you the phone’s battery status as well.

Moreover, the scooter gets a side-stand engine cut off along with a metal front fender. The Hero Pleasure+ XTec is powered by a 110cc engine that develops 8 hp of power along with 8.7 Nm of torque. The new Hero Pleasure+ will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across India at a starting price of Rs 61,900 for the LX variant while the more premium Pleasure+ 110 XTec trim will cost you Rs 69,500. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said that the Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the most admired and popular scooters in the country. He also stated that the new XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and also, Hero’s patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!

