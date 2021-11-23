2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils SG650 Concept showcasing future of RE design

Royal Enfield SG650 has a concept-stage bodywork, however, the USD forks, rear suspension, footpegs and switchgear appear to be what we'd perhaps see on the production-spec bike.

Royal Enfield unveiled the Royal Enfield SG650 Concept motorcycle at EICMA 2021 motorcycle show today. The SG650 Concept marks the brand’s 120 years and is the result of a challenge set to Royal Enfield’s Industrial Design Team by Mark Wells, Chief of Design. Royal Enfield states that the concept build is about celebrating ‘transition’. Through the SG650 Concept motorcycle, Royal Enfield is showcasing the future of its design philosophy that would continue to include Royal Enfield’s classic design sensibilities and a new era of what the Royal Enfields of the future could look like.

“The goal : to build a unique concept motorcycle that pays homage to Royal Enfield’s rich history of custom motorcycles, but one that wasn’t encumbered by the past. A neo-retro interpretation that pushes the boundaries of what a Royal Enfield motorcycle could look like, but at its core still celebrates that iconic Royal Enfield DNA.

Also read: 2021 EICMA: Royal Enfield unveils 120-year special edition Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650

The advances of today are often inspired by the imaginations of the past – the mobile phone, the smartwatch or even space travel. That desire to look forward with optimism and imagine the possibilities is fundamental to the progression of our culture. And so we started this concept with a context rather than a question – imagining a world in the not-so-distant future and our brand’s place in it,” says Mark Wells.

“The key concept of transition is conveyed throughout the motorcycle; from the choice of aesthetic finishes to the materials that we used. From the heritage-inspired polished aluminium front end, flowing into the futuristic, digital graphic on the tank – this was about bringing the old and the new together and resulting in something timeless,” Adrian Sellers, Group Manager, Industrial Design and lead for the SG650 Concept project, states.

The SG650 has a concept-stage bodywork, however, the USD forks, rear suspension, footpegs and switchgear appear to be what we’d perhaps see on the production-spec bike. A few test mules of the Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser snapped in the past were seen wearing similar equipment.

The engine powering the concept seems to be the same parallel-twin that comes with Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 that puts out 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.