2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 launched: Priced Rs 1.4 lakh higher than BS4 model

The new SuperSport 950 has been launched in two variants; SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S. The SuperSport 950 is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh, while prices for the SuperSport 950 S start at Rs 15.49 lakh.

Ducati SuperSport 950 S

Ducati today announced the launch of the new SuperSport 950 in two variants; SuperSport 950 and SuperSport 950 S. The SuperSport 950 is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh, while prices for the SuperSport 950 S start at Rs 15.49 lakh for Ducati Red and Rs 15.69 lakh for Arctic White Silk color (all prices ex-showroom, India). The starting price tag of the BS6 model stands Rs 1.41 lakh above what used to be for the previous version.

The SuperSport 950 is powered by the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine, revised to meet the BS6 emission standards. The maximum power and torque values are 110 hp at 9,000 rpm and 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It has four valves per cylinder, secondary air system, liquid cooling, compression ratio of 12.6:1 and bore & stroke measurements of 94 and 67.5 mm, respectively.

The SuperSport 950 will come in a ’Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims’, while the SuperSport 950 S will be available in either ‘Arctic White Silk fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ or ‘Ducati Red fairing with Ducati Red frame and Glossy Black wheel rims with Ducati Red tag’ color options.

The SuperSport 950 gets adjustable suspension and single-sided swingarm in cast aluminum, which has high rigidity and low weight. The front is equipped with a 43 mm diameter Marzocchi fork, fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload. The rear has a Sachs shock absorber fixed to the vertical cylinder on one side and the single arm on the other, with spring preload adjustment and hydraulic brake in extension.

The SuperSport 950 S, on the other hand, is equipped with refined, multi-adjustable Öhlins suspension. At the front, there is a fork with 48 mm diameter stanchions, with TiN treatment for maximum smoothness, and at the rear, an Öhlins mono-shock, fully adjustable, with an integrated gas tank.

As standard, the electronic package of the SuperSport 950 comprises of:

Bosch Cornering ABS

Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO

Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO

Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up / down EVO

The Brembo braking system of the SuperSport 950 is typical of sports bikes in terms of technical content and visual impact. At the front, there are Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial callipers that act on two 320 mm diameter discs, driven by a Brembo self-bleeding radial pump with a separate tank and adjustable lever.

At the rear, the SuperSport 950 is equipped with a 245 mm diameter disc, on which a two-piston calliper works. The braking system is managed by the Bosch Cornering ABS, which can be customized.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.