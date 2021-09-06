2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

The electronics package on the new 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 includes Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Quick Shift and also, Ducati Wheelie Control. 

By:Updated: Sep 06, 2021 10:45 PM

 

Ducati India is all set to launch the new 2021 SuperSport 950 in the country. The company has started teasing the said model on its social media handles. The new 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 will be launched in India on 9th September. With the Covid-19 pandemic in place, the launch will take place virtually. The new model made its debut internationally last year, with the most noteworthy upgrade being the new fairing that looks somewhat like the one on the Panigale V4. Moreover, the twin LED headlamps have now been integrated into the fairing only. In addition, the layout of the LED DRL also resembles the one on the company’s flagship superport – the Panigale V4.

In terms of features, the new 2021 model gets a new 4.3-inch full-TFT display. The motorcycle is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta, twin-cylinder engine that is Euro5/BS6 compliant. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The bike gets three riding modes namely Touring, Urban and Sport.

In terms of electronics, the new SuperSport 950 gets Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Quick Shift and also, Ducati Wheelie Control. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 43 mm Marzocchi USD forks at the front along with a Sachs monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the more premium SuperSport 950 S is equipped with 48 mm Ohlins USD forks up front with an Ohlins rear monoshock. The bike gets its stopping power from Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers with two 320mm discs up front and a 245mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper.

The SuperSport 950 rides on a front 120/70 ZR17 tyre with a rear 180/55 ZR17 rubber and these are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IIIs to be precise. With the aforementioned updates on offer, the new 2021 model will likely demand a considerable premium over its predecessor. More details to be out on 9th September so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

All-electric G-Wagon to arrive in 2025 in form of Mercedes-Benz EQG

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

BMW unveils Vision AMBY electric bikes: 300+ km range, 60 km/h top speed!

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Honda launches virtual showroom for BigWing customers with these features

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

Car Discounts Sept 2021: Honda offering more than Rs 57,000 benefits on City, Amaze and more

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa First Ride Review | Makes stepping into hypersport territory easier

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

Time for India to shift gears in EV journey: 'Centre must set achievable, time-bound targets'

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS bookings open in India: Here's what all has changed

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here's why and how much

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

Hero MotoCorp expands Harley-Davidson dealership, service network in India: All details

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

2021 Ford Figo AT Review: Automatically better?

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

Used car leasing an upcoming trend in near future: Here's why

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 official accessories revealed: Price, all details

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition revealed, Inspired by James Bond: No Time To Die

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond edition revealed, Inspired by James Bond: No Time To Die

2021 Apache RR310 customisation explained: Dynamic kit, Race kit, racing colours & more

2021 Apache RR310 customisation explained: Dynamic kit, Race kit, racing colours & more

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660 launched in India: Price, key details explained

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Hyundai i20 N-Line vs i20 Turbo: Price difference and features explained

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Jenender Anand replaces Rahul Sharma as Revolt Motors' new CEO

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh

Hyundai i20 N-Line launched in India: Prices start at Rs 9.8 lakh