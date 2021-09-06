2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 India launch date out: Expected price, changes explained

The electronics package on the new 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 includes Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Quick Shift and also, Ducati Wheelie Control.

Ducati India is all set to launch the new 2021 SuperSport 950 in the country. The company has started teasing the said model on its social media handles. The new 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 will be launched in India on 9th September. With the Covid-19 pandemic in place, the launch will take place virtually. The new model made its debut internationally last year, with the most noteworthy upgrade being the new fairing that looks somewhat like the one on the Panigale V4. Moreover, the twin LED headlamps have now been integrated into the fairing only. In addition, the layout of the LED DRL also resembles the one on the company’s flagship superport – the Panigale V4.

In terms of features, the new 2021 model gets a new 4.3-inch full-TFT display. The motorcycle is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta, twin-cylinder engine that is Euro5/BS6 compliant. The fuel-injected motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 110 hp at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The bike gets three riding modes namely Touring, Urban and Sport.

In terms of electronics, the new SuperSport 950 gets Bosch 6-axis inertial platform along with Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Quick Shift and also, Ducati Wheelie Control. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 43 mm Marzocchi USD forks at the front along with a Sachs monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the more premium SuperSport 950 S is equipped with 48 mm Ohlins USD forks up front with an Ohlins rear monoshock. The bike gets its stopping power from Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers with two 320mm discs up front and a 245mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper.

The SuperSport 950 rides on a front 120/70 ZR17 tyre with a rear 180/55 ZR17 rubber and these are Pirelli Diablo Rosso IIIs to be precise. With the aforementioned updates on offer, the new 2021 model will likely demand a considerable premium over its predecessor. More details to be out on 9th September so keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

