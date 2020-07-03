2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 inches closer to production: Strips off camouflage to reveal new details!

As for the global debut, with most of the motor shows cancelled for 2020, it would be too early to comment on the timeline of the Ducati Multistrada V4 at the moment. With manufacturers launching their products online due to the pandemic, we are quite sure that Ducati would want to wait a bit more in order to launch its next V4 out there in the open.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 front (Image source: RideApart)

The upcoming 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is not a mystery anymore! Multiple sightings of Ducati’s upcoming flagship ADV in the past have confirmed its development and in fact, it is now closer to production. Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali himself confirmed that a V4 Multi is in the making while celebrating the rollout of the 1,00,000th Multistrada. Very recently, the bike has been snapped again, thanks to RideApart and this time, the absence of camouflage certainly reveals some interesting details. Starting with the visuals up front, the Ducati Multistrada V4 gets a redesigned windscreen and beak and the two elements look quite different compared to the existing Multistrada 950 and 1260 models. Moreover, the air intakes in the semi-fairing are wider and the trellis frame along with the swingarm is now more exposed and open.

2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 rear (Image source: RideApart)

The wheels though look the same as the existing Multistradas. Now here comes the biggest highlight upfront in terms of appearance. In typical V4 tradition, the headlamps are now crowned with an LED strip in order to give a superlative appearance. Instead of a replacement to any of the Multistrada models, the upcoming V4 will most likely be an addition to the company’s ADV line up. In terms of powertrain, the bike will most likely share the same 1,103cc, four-cylinder engine from the Panigale V4 and the Streetfighter V4.

Coming to its global debut, with most of the motor shows cancelled for the year, it would be too early to comment on the timeline of the Multistrada V4. With manufacturers launching their products digitally, we are quite sure that Ducati would want to wait a bit more in order to launch its next V4 out there in the open and make the spectators see the bike in real. Talking of India launch, the new Ducati Multistrada V4 should head here soon after it makes its official public appearance globally.

Image source: RideApart

