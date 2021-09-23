2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; Prices start at Rs 10.99 lakh

Ducati has launched the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster and the Monster Plus in India. The prices of the new Ducati Monster series start at Rs 10.99 lakh, Ex-showroom pan-India.

By:September 23, 2021 6:42 PM
2021 Ducati Monster

Ducati has finally launched the all-new 2021 Ducati Monster series in the Indian market. This all-new motorcycle from Ducati is available in India in two variants, namely standard Monster and the Monster Plus. The prices of the new 2021 Ducati Monster series start at Rs 10.99 lakh, Ex-showroom pan-India. The bookings for the same are already open at all Ducati dealerships across the country and the interested customers can book it by paying a token amount of 1 lakh rupees.    

The new 2021 Ducati Monster has been developed from the ground up and while this naked streetfighter still retains its old silhouette, it is a completely new motorcycle. The new Ducati Monster ditches the old 821cc engine of the Monster 821 and instead, it gets an all-new BS6 compliant 937cc Testastretta 11-degree L- twin engine. This motor churns out 111 HP of maximum power at 9,250 RPM and 93 Nm of peak torque at just 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a new 6-speed manual gearbox and it also features Ducati’s bi-directional quick-shifter as standard.

Ducati Monster

The new Ducati Monster is more powerful and torquey than its predecessor. Moreover, this new motorcycle weighs around 18 kgs less than the old Monster 821 and offers a vastly better riding experience to the rider. The company has managed to achieve it as the new Monster is based on an aluminium front frame like the Panigale V4 instead of the old trellis frame. In fact, each component of the bike has helped in weight reduction and the new 2021 Ducati Monster has a dry weight of just 166 kgs. 

Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition Revealed; Limited to just 250 units globally

The motorcycle has a seat height of 820 mm, which can be lowered up to 775 mm with the help of a suspension kit. In terms of features, the new 2021 Ducati Monster gets a 4.3-inch colour TFT dashboard, three riding modes (Sport, Urban, Touring), Cornering ABS, Traction Control System, Wheelie Control, and Launch Control as standard. The prices of the new 2021 Ducati Monster series start at Rs 10.99 lakh, Ex-showroom pan-India, and the deliveries of the motorcycle will begin immediately.

Ducati Monster Instrument Cluster

 

The variant-wise prices of the new 2021 Ducati Monster are mentioned below:

Monster Red with Black Wheels: Rs 10,99,000*

Monster Dark Stealth with Black Wheels: Rs 11,09,000*

Monster Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels: Rs 11,09,000*

Monster Plus Red with Black Wheels: Rs 11,24,000*

Monster Plus Dark Stealth with Black Wheels: Rs 11,34,000*

Monster Plus Aviator Grey with GP Red Wheels: Rs 11,34,000*

*All prices, Ex-showroom pan-India.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India said, “The new Monster is a true star for everyone at Borgo Panigale. A brand name that has marked the history of Ducati like few others, by becoming our best-selling model ever as Ducati has sold more than 350,000 motorcycles since the Monster was first introduced in 1993. The new Monster is a completely new bike, designed to be more sporty, light, and easy to ride, to make it accessible to new riders as well as to ones that are more experienced. Globally, we have had a terrific response for the new Monster and I am confident that it will be a hit amongst the riding community in India as it perfectly suits our riding conditions as a naked, light Ducati that is just fun!”

