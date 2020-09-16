2021 Ducati Monster 821 to ditch this key highlight: Design revealed!

The Ducati Monster 821 in its 2021 avatar too, will go up against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Triumph Street Triple, and also Yamaha MT-09 in the premium streetfighter segment. Here is what to expect!

By:September 16, 2020 7:14 PM

 

Remember the new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 that was snapped testing sometime back in Germany? Well, the design renders of the same have got leaked very recently, giving a fair idea of how the upcoming streetfighter will look like. The biggest highlight of the 2021 Ducati Monster 821 that you will notice at the first glance is that it ditches the trellis frame and instead, the bike will now sit on an alloy frame. All thanks to this, the bike should weigh lesser that should eventually translate to better performance. The upcoming 2021 Ducati Monster 821 will go up against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Triumph Street Triple, and also Yamaha MT-09 in the premium streetfighter segment. In addition to the aforementioned changes, the new Monster 821 gets sharper, which is evident by the fact that the bike in the image looks more angular especially from the rear.

The alloy wheels are new and the twin chubby exhaust set up has been designed in an upswept manner. Speaking of powertrain, the 2021 Ducati Monster 821 is expected to draw power from the same engine as the outgoing model and will meet the stricter BS6 emission norms. For reference, the engine on the previous model used to churn out 107 hp of power along with a peak torque of 86 Nm. Expect a marginal change in these figures in the favour of environment-friendliness and cleaner emissions but the drop (in case it happens) shouldn’t be disappointing.

The new model is expected to make its global debut by the end of this year with India launch likely before mid next year. For obvious reasons, the new 2021 Ducati Monster 821 will demand a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing model. More details expected soon, so keep watching this space for all the action.

