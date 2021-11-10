2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

The new 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 range is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. Here is everything you need to know.

Ducati India has launched the new Hypermotard 950 BS6 range in India. The new model comes in two variants namely Hypermotard RVE and the range-topper Hypermotard SP. While the new Hypermotard 950 RVE is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, the Hypermotard 950 SP will set you back by Rs 16.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The Hypermotard 950 RVE gets a special “Graffiti” livery that is inspired by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On the other hand, the new Hypermotard 950 SP ‘recalls the world of MotoGP in its colors and that of freestyle sport in its graphic’.

The new 2021 Hypermotard 950 family uses a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that is good for producing 114 hp of power at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. That said, the new models produce 4 hp more power compared to their predecessors. The company claims that on the Hypermotard 950, 80 percent of the torque is available at 3,000 rpm, with no less than 88 percent available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm. Moreover, both the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the SP version get a new, lighter clutch and alternator covers, a lighter gear shift drum, and also, an aluminium chain tensioner and magnesium cam covers.

The said motor requires oil changes after every 15,000 km while a Desmo Service is needed every 30,000 km. The new Hypermotard 950 range features a Bosch 6-axis inertial platform that instantly detects the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles. The electronics package of the motorcycle consists of Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, that together make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). In addition, you get Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and also, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 range can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as well. This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link. The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, with 120/70 ZR17 spec rubber at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 unit at the rear. Compared to the previous model, these wheels are lighter by 800 gms, claims Ducati. The SP, on the other hand, has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, 120/70 ZR7 at the front and 180/55 ZR177 at the rear, to be precise.

While the Hypermotard 950 weighs 200 kg, the SP tips the scales at 198 kg and hence, these are lighter than the previous model by up to 4 kg. Bookings for the new model are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately, the company noted.

