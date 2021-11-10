2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 launched: Price, variants, specs, features

The new 2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 range is lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. Here is everything you need to know.

By:November 10, 2021 2:33 PM

Ducati India has launched the new Hypermotard 950 BS6 range in India. The new model comes in two variants namely Hypermotard RVE and the range-topper Hypermotard SP. While the new Hypermotard 950 RVE is priced at Rs 12.99 lakh, the Hypermotard 950 SP will set you back by Rs 16.24 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The Hypermotard 950 RVE gets a special “Graffiti” livery that is inspired by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented in 2019 at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. On the other hand, the new Hypermotard 950 SP ‘recalls the world of MotoGP in its colors and that of freestyle sport in its graphic’.

The new 2021 Hypermotard 950 family uses a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that is good for producing 114 hp of power at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 96 Nm at 7,250 rpm. That said, the new models produce 4 hp more power compared to their predecessors. The company claims that on the Hypermotard 950, 80 percent of the torque is available at 3,000 rpm, with no less than 88 percent available between 5,000 to 9,000 rpm. Moreover, both the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the SP version get a new, lighter clutch and alternator covers, a lighter gear shift drum, and also, an aluminium chain tensioner and magnesium cam covers.

The said motor requires oil changes after every 15,000 km while a Desmo Service is needed every 30,000 km. The new Hypermotard 950 range features a Bosch 6-axis inertial platform that instantly detects the bike’s roll, yaw, and pitch angles. The electronics package of the motorcycle consists of Bosch Cornering ABS EVO (with Slide by Brake function) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO, that together make up the Ducati Safety Pack (DSP). In addition, you get Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO and also, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO.

The Hypermotard 950 range can be fitted with the Ducati Multimedia System (DMS) as well. This lets riders take incoming calls, select and listen to music tracks or receive text messages via a Bluetooth link. The Hypermotard 950 RVE features aluminium wheels with three Y-spokes. The bike rides on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, with 120/70 ZR17 spec rubber at the front and 180/55/55 ZR17 unit at the rear. Compared to the previous model, these wheels are lighter by 800 gms, claims Ducati. The SP, on the other hand, has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, 120/70 ZR7 at the front and 180/55 ZR177 at the rear, to be precise.

While the Hypermotard 950 weighs 200 kg, the SP tips the scales at 198 kg and hence, these are lighter than the previous model by up to 4 kg. Bookings for the new model are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai and deliveries will begin immediately, the company noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Monthly fuel expense in petrol/diesel/CNG car today versus one year ago

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Maruti Suzuki Celerio launched at Rs. 4.99 lakh: India's most fuel-efficient car

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

Vazirani Shul: India's first hyper electric car to hit production in 2023

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

M&M net soars to 1,432 cr on strong show in auto, farm biz

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio India Launch LIVE Updates: India's most fuel-efficient car on its way

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

New-gen Ford Ranger teased: Hints new Ford Endeavour's styling

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

Volkswagen T-Roc SUV sold out for 2021: Bookings closed

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

2021 MotoGP: Marc Marquez to miss finale in Valencia due to vision problems

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Skoda Slavia's interior sketches revealed: Gives a glimpse of features on offer

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Battery Smart bags funding of $7 million: Plans to expand to Gurugram, Noida & Faridabad by FY22

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

Hyundai Creta facelift leaked ahead of debut: Features radar-based safety system & more

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

2021 Audi Q5 Facelift India launch on 23rd November: Bookings open

All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in works: New test mule spotted

All-new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in works: New test mule spotted

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio India launch tomorrow: What to expect

New-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Yamaha YZF-R9 trademarked in India: MT-09 based supersport on its way?

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Installation of private EV chargers in Delhi to cost Rs 2,500 after subsidy

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Hyundai goes "Beyond Mobility" with its new campaign: Focussing on innovation, sustainability & intelligent technology

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Zypp Electric building India's first EV D2C business: Eyeing 1 lakh strong EV fleet by 2023

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

Honda's new mid-size concept SUV to be unveiled on 11th November: Coming to India?

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced

India Bike Week 2021 to be held at new venue this year: Dates announced