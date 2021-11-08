2021 Ducati Hypermotard 950 BS6 India launch date out: Expected price, changes, details

Globally, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 line up comprises three models namely Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP. Hence, it will be interesting to see if all three make their way to India.

By:Updated: Nov 08, 2021 11:19 AM

Ducati India is all set to launch the new Hypermotard 950 BS6 in the country on 10th November. The company has started teasing the said model on its social media handles and that is where it confirmed the launch date as well. The new 2021 model is already on sale in the global markets and is Euro 5 compliant that automatically make it meet the BS6 emission norms. Ducati had lifted the covers off the updated Hypermotard 950 earlier this year in May under which the SP variant received a new livery. During the said timeline, as already mentioned, the Hypermotard lineup was updated to meet Euro 5 emission standards with production commencing at Borgo Panigale.

The said lineup comprises the Hypermotard 950, Hypermotard 950 RVE and Hypermotard 950 SP and it would be interesting to see if all these versions make their way to India. The range-topping Hypermotard 950 SP is distinguished from the other two models, thanks to Ohlins suspension with increased travel, Marchesini forged wheels, and also, a standard Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO. Ducati also says that the new livery for the SP version recalls the world of MotoGP in its colours and that of ‘freestyle sports’ in its graphic lines.

The Hypermotard 950 line-up draws power from a 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine that is good for churning out 114 hp of power at 9,000 rpm while the peak torque of 96 Nm kicks in at 7,250 rpm. Thankfully, these power and torque figures have remained unchanged with the transition to Euro 5 norms. Moreover, Ducati says that the gearbox on the Hypermotard has also been revised in order to make it easier to engage neutral when the bike is stationary and to also ensure improved precision when it comes to gear selection.

Globally, the Hypermotard 950 is available for purchase in Ducati Red colour scheme while the Hypermotard 950 RVE and the Hypermotard 950 SP are up for sale in ‘Graffiti’ livery and the new ‘SP’ colours respectively. These bikes have already started retailing since June 2021 in Europe. Prices of the new Hypermotard range are expected to start from Rs 12.50 lakh (ex-showroom) mark in India. More details to be out on 10th November, so keep watching this space for all the action.

