2021 BMW S1000RR looks sinister in black: Gets greener, more feature-rich!

The new 2021 BMW S1000RR should be launched in the global markets in the coming days and India launch can be expected in early 2021 with a considerable premium over the price of the outgoing model.

The BMW S1000RR is an absolute looker! While many people love its fresh appearance that arrived with the new model that made its debut last year, many also hate the same as they feel that the signature asymmetric headlamps were better on the bike. Now, the German automaker has announced an update for its litre-class supersport and we are quite sure that the same is going to be loved by the aforementioned both sets of people. First and foremost, the new 2021 BMW S1000RR now complies with the stringent Euro 5 emission norms that automatically make the bike meet the BS6 standards. The power and torque figures for the new model are yet to be revealed and for reference, the engine on the Euro4 compliant model was good for developing respective power and torque of 200 hp and 113 Nm.

Apart from the Euro5 update, the bike gets two new colour options that go by the names Black Storm metallic and Racing Red non-metallic and the bike looks sinister especially in the former colour. The new 2021 BMW S1000RR also gets some new optional extras in the M package. Now, you get M titanium exhaust system along with M milled parts package, M clutch lever protector and M brake lever protector.

In addition to these, you also get optional bits like M engine protectors, M folding brake lever, M folding clutch lever, M rider footrest system left/right and M Endurance chain along with USB charging port and M GPS lap trigger. These updates sure have made the bike more desirable than before and at the same time, better looking as well. The new 2021 BMW S1000RR should be launched in the global markets in the coming days and India launch can be expected in early 2021.

