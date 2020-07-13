2021 BMW S1000R to ditch asymmetric headlamps: Spied with F900R-like fascia

The new 2021 BMW S1000R is expected to make global debut by the end of this year with an India launch likely soon after. In terms of pricing, the new model is expected to demand a premium over the price of the outgoing model. More details here.

The next-generation BMW S1000R has been snapped testing very recently. The upcoming litre-class super naked will come with multiple changes including some drastic ones in terms of appearance. First and foremost, the bike ditches the asymmetric headlamps and instead, the test mule was seen with a single all-LED headlamp that looks like the one fitted on the F 900 R. The upcoming 2021 BMW S1000R will get a new bodywork as well along with a new frame. Moreover, you see a lot of similarities in appearance with the fully-faired S1000RR. The two bikes share the same platform and hence, the same design except for the fairing is quite obvious. The bike also features a new digital instrument cluster.

The 2021 BMW S1000R will get a 999cc in-line four-cylinder engine that is likely to be tuned better for road usability. A power bumper is expected and hence, the engine on the new model is expected to produce a maximum of close to 175 hp. In terms of features, the new 2021 BMW S1000R is also expected to get bits like 6-axis IMU along with multiple riding modes, wheelie control, Dynamic Traction Control, and also cornering ABS.

Moreover, the new model is also expected to feature BMW’s radar-based adaptive cruise control. The streetfighter is expected to get a fully adjustable suspension set up. As the new BMW S1000RR is 11kg lighter than its predecessor, the new S1000R is also expected to be lighter than before. The S1000R should make its global debut by the end of this year with an India launch likely soon after. In terms of pricing, the new model is expected to demand a premium over the price of the outgoing model.

Image source: BMW S1000R Owners Group (Facebook)

