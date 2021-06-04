2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

The upcoming 2021 BMW S 1000 R primarily goes up against the likes of the Ducati V4 Streetfighter and also, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in the litre-class streetfighter territory.

By:June 4, 2021 4:59 PM

 

In the last few weeks, India has got a handful of menacing-looking litre-class naked streetfighters. Now, joining the tribe very soon would be the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R. The S 1000 R was on sale in the country before as well but the new 2021 model brings with it some significant updates. First and foremost, the visuals. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R ditches the German manufacturer’s signature asymmetrical headlamps and instead comes with a single piece all-LED unit. Moreover, the fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and even the belly pan have been redesigned to give the bike a more aggressive look. The rear end of the motorcycle is identical to its fully-faired sibling – S 1000 RR on which it comes based.

Now, coming to the powertrain, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R draws power from the same motor that powers the S 1000 RR but it’s been fitted in the former in a different state of tune. The engine on the litre-class street naked is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 165hp and 115Nm. Needless to say, the engine is Euro5 compliant that automatically makes it meet the BS6 emission norms. Speaking of features, the new model gets a new 6.5-inch TFT coloured display that displays information in plenty.

Moreover, the motorcycle offers three riding modes along with safety bits like wheelie control, engine brake control, cornering ABS and traction control. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R rides on 120/70-17 front and 190/55-17 rear tyres. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 45mm USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 320mm discs upfront along with a 220mm disc unit at the rear. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is expected to be launched in India sometime next week at a price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

June 2021 Car Deals: Volkswagen Polo, Vento offered with up to Rs 1.33 lakh discount

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

On her 46th birthday, here's Angelina Jolie's luxury car collection

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

Upcoming bikes in India launching in June 2021: Pulsar 250, FZ-X, next-gen Classic 350 & more

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Save upto Rs 80,000 on a Nissan Kicks

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

June 2021 Car Deals: Honda Amaze, Jazz, WRV offered with upto Rs 33,000 discounts

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

New 2021 Triumph Speed Twin listed on brand's India website: Expected price, specs, key changes

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Komaki introduces online bookings platform for its electric scooters

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Fixcraft to open two workshops in Bengaluru soon: 10 more service centres by December 2021

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

Non-ISI helmet sale banned in India from June 1: Explained

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

MG6 XPower revealed: The race car inspired sports coupe you can buy soon

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Demand for used bicycles grew by 100% compared to pre-COVID era: OLX data

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

Covid-19 support! Sonalika Group sets up three PSA oxygen plants in Delhi, Mohali hospitals

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

May 2021 car sales: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata register higher numbers but negative growth

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

BSA electric bikes development on track: India launch expectations & all details

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

World Bicycle Day: One year into pandemic, e-bikes now viable mobility solution

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Kia introduces new video-based car sales consultations under 'Kia Digi-Connect'

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI Automatic option introduced: Changes explained

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles

World Bicycle Day: GoZero Mobility announces roadside assistance for e-cycles