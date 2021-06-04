2021 BMW S 1000 R India launch soon: Key highlights of 165hp V4 Streetfighter rival

The upcoming 2021 BMW S 1000 R primarily goes up against the likes of the Ducati V4 Streetfighter and also, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS in the litre-class streetfighter territory.

In the last few weeks, India has got a handful of menacing-looking litre-class naked streetfighters. Now, joining the tribe very soon would be the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R. The S 1000 R was on sale in the country before as well but the new 2021 model brings with it some significant updates. First and foremost, the visuals. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R ditches the German manufacturer’s signature asymmetrical headlamps and instead comes with a single piece all-LED unit. Moreover, the fuel tank, radiator shrouds, and even the belly pan have been redesigned to give the bike a more aggressive look. The rear end of the motorcycle is identical to its fully-faired sibling – S 1000 RR on which it comes based.

Now, coming to the powertrain, the new 2021 BMW S 1000 R draws power from the same motor that powers the S 1000 RR but it’s been fitted in the former in a different state of tune. The engine on the litre-class street naked is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 165hp and 115Nm. Needless to say, the engine is Euro5 compliant that automatically makes it meet the BS6 emission norms. Speaking of features, the new model gets a new 6.5-inch TFT coloured display that displays information in plenty.

Moreover, the motorcycle offers three riding modes along with safety bits like wheelie control, engine brake control, cornering ABS and traction control. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R rides on 120/70-17 front and 190/55-17 rear tyres. Suspension duties are taken care of with the help of 45mm USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The bike comes to a halt with the help of twin 320mm discs upfront along with a 220mm disc unit at the rear. The new 2021 BMW S 1000 R is expected to be launched in India sometime next week at a price of close to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

