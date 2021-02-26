2021 BMW R nineT range launched in India: Price, specs, features of 109hp German roadster!

Both, the new 2021 BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler can hit a top speed of 200 kmph.

BMW Motorrad India has launched the new 2021 R nineT range in the country. The said line-up comes with two models namely R nineT and the R nineT Scrambler. The two bikes have been launched at respective prices of Rs 18.50 lakh and Rs 16.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). While the R nineT is based on a classic roadster theme, the R nineT Scrambler, on the other hand, as the name suggests, is a typical scrambler. The classic styling of the two bikes is further accentuated by an all-LED rounded headlamp along with a circular instrument cluster that looks classy. Both, the 2021 BMW R nineT and the R nineT Scrambler are share the same 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled, two-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system, churning out 109 hp of power while the peak torque output is rated at 116 Nm.

The two bikes can sprint from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 200 kmph. The new 2021 bikes get two riding modes namely Rain and Road as standard. Talking of the safety features, the said models come with Automatic Stability Control (ASC), ABS Pro, and also, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC). The company is offering a standard 3-year warranty on the new 2021 BMW R nineT range and customers can also opt for the fourth and fifth-year warranty at extra cost.

Speaking on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India said that the new BMW R nineT and the new BMW R nineT Scrambler are an expression of a timeless motorcycling culture that celebrates pure riding, sportiness and yet absolutely stands apart in its design and appeal. He adds that deriving its charm from the past, the R nineT range delivers the ultimate riding pleasure of today and BMW Motorrad is delighted to add yet another exciting new facet to its heritage world of experience in India, one that inspires nostalgia among enthusiasts to this day.

The new 2021 BMW R nineT and R nineT Scrambler come to India via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route with bookings open starting today!

