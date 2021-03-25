2021 BMW M 1000 RR with 212 hp launched in India: More powerful than S 1000 RR

The BMW M 1000 RR is now available in the showrooms in three colour options of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red. More details below!

Updated: Mar 25, 2021 1:24 PM

 

The new 2021 BMW M 1000 RR has been launched in India. The first M model from BMW Motorrad in India, the bike arrives here as a completely built-up unit (CBU) and bookings for the same start today. The just-launched BMW M 1000 RR is based on the company’s S 1000 RR and has been priced at Rs 42 lakh. On the other hand, the sportier BMW M 1000 RR Competition will set you back by Rs 45 lakh. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The BMW M 1000 RR is available in the showrooms in three colour options of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic and Racing Red. The new M 1000 RR comes with a standard three year/unlimited km warranty with an option to extend the warranty to fourth and fifth year. Moreover, you get Road-Side Assistance, a 24×7 365 days package that further ensures prompt services in case of breakdown and towing situations.

The new BMW M 1000 RR gets some aerodynamic improvements over the S 1000 RR as it comes with clear-coat carbon M winglets and a taller windscreen. Moreover, you get a revised chassis design along with higher-spec M brakes, M carbon wheels and also, a 6.5-inch TFT coloured display. The bike also employs a lighter M battery and gets a more powerful set of LED headlights along with heated grips. Talking of the sportier Competition variant, this one gets some additional bits in the form of M GPS-lap trigger, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover), M Carbon Tank Cover, M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding along with M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System).

Powering the bike is a 999cc, water-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine with BMW ShiftCam technology. The motor is good for producing 212 hp of power along with a peak torque of 113 Nm. In comparison, the S 1000 RR makes 207 hp while the torque remains the same. The bike also gets a lightweight titanium exhaust system. The M 1000 RR can sprint from 0-100kmph in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 306kmph. The bike comes with four riding modes namely Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race as standard while Riding Modes Pro (Race Pro 1-3) come as optional.

The all-new BMW M 1000 RR will be sold and serviced through BMW Motorrad’s authorized dealer network in India at the following dealerships and cities – Delhi (Lutyens Motorrad), Mumbai (Navnit Motors), Pune (Bavaria Motors), Chennai (KUN Motorrad), Ahmedabad (Gallops Autohaus), Kochi (EVM Autokraft), Bengaluru (Tusker Motorrad), Hyderabad (JSP Motorrad), Indore (Munich Motors), Chandigarh (Krishna Automobiles), Jaipur (Pratap Motorrad), Lucknow (Speed Motors), Raipur (Munich Motors), Cuttack (OSL Prestige) and Ranchi (Titanium Autos).

