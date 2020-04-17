2021 BMW G310R, G310GS spotted testing: Most affordable German bikes to get these changes!

2021 BMW G310R and G310GS have been snapped testing recently. Here's what all updates the baby Beemers will come up with!

By:Updated: April 17, 2020 2:14:19 PM
2021 BMW G310R (Image source: RideApart)

BMW Motorrad is yet to roll out its BS6 compliant G310R and the G310GS for the Indian market. Our recent report revealed that the BS6 compliant versions of these two bikes are ready at TVS’ Hosur facility and the launch has been delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. We also told you that the BS6 BMW G310R and G310GS should be launched in India sometime during June-July 2020. Now, meanwhile, folks at RideApart managed to get some spy shots of the 2021 BMW 310 GS range. Take a look at the images and you will notice that there is no drastic change in terms of the appearance and styling of both these bikes. However, upfront, the 310 twins will get an all-LED headlamp that should offer better illumination compared to the regular halogens on the BS4 models.

2021 BMW G310GS (Image source: RideApart)

The headlamp cluster also appears to have been slightly redesigned and the same looks a bit sharper than before. Apart from the all-LED headlamp, you can also see LED turn indicators on the new models. Now coming to the powertrain, the upcoming 2021 BMW G310R and the G310GS will get the same 313cc, single-cylinder engine and the same will be Euro-5 compliant and hence, you can expect a slight revision in power and torque figures. The engine on the BS4 model used to churn out respective power and torque outputs of 34hp and 28Nm.

With the Coronavirus outbreak, BMW had announced that it will be skipping the 2020 EICMA motorcycle show that is slated to happen towards the end of this year. That said, if the situation doesn’t stabilizes till that time, expect the company to launch these bikes via the online route only. BMW is expected to launch the new G310 models by 2020 end or during the initial months of 2021. Expect a considerable price hike over the outgoing model with the new updates on offer.

Stay tuned for more such updates!

Image source: RideApart

