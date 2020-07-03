2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 spied testing in India: To get these new features

The new 2021 BMW G 310 R will get a more muscular fuel tank and along with sharper tank extensions. On the other hand, the new G 310 GS looks largely the same in terms of styling and appearance. Here is what all changes to expect on the BS6 models that are slated to launch in India soon.

The upcoming 2021 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 have been spied very recently testing on Indian roads. A video on YouTube has surfaced that shows the two entry-level Beemers speeding on a highway. Take a closer look at these bikes and you will see a full-LED headlamp on the two bikes that replaces a conventional halogen unit on the outgoing models. Moreover, the headlamp cluster is now sharper and angular than before translating to a slightly better design. In addition to this, the turn indicators are also LED. First digging into the details of the new BMW G 310 R, the roadster in its 2021 avatar gets a more muscular fuel tank and can be seen with sharper tank extensions. On the other hand, the new G 310 GS largely remains the same in terms of styling and appearance. Now coming to the most important part – engine. The new 2021 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS will come with an environment friendlier engine that will be now BS6 compliant.

Watch the new 2021 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS BS6 in action:

The engine will be the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit and in the BS4 guise, it was good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 33hp and 28Nm. With the BS6 transition, expect a slight change in these figures, however, since the TVS Apache RR310 that uses the same engine didn’t see any difference to these figures in BS6 version, the numbers should remain the same for the two BMWs as well. This is not the first time that the new GS 310 twins have been snapped testing as the same got the attention of the lens abroad in April this year.

Coming to the pricing, the BS4 models have been priced at Rs 2.99 lakh for the G 310 R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the G 310 GS (ex-showroom). Expect the prices to see a considerable increase with the BS6 transition, courtesy of new features and changes in the engine.

Video source: Abhinav Bhatt (YouTube)

