2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 revealed in video: To get multiple design, feature updates

The new 2021 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 have been spotted testing very recently. Here is what all to expect from the two entry-level Beemers that are slated to be launched in India soon.

2021 BMW G 310 R (Image source: 91Wheels)

The new 2021 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS BS6 have not been a mystery anymore. Earlier this year, the two entry-level Beemers have been snapped testing abroad and very recently, the two have caught the attention of the lens in India. Folks at 91Wheels have managed to get a detailed video of the upcoming 2021 BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS BS6 models. The two bikes were spotted testing somewhere in Gurugram. The video shows that the entry-level BMWs will come with a slightly sharper styling along with some feature updates. In order to be precise, the front fascia on the new G 310 R gets a sharper appearance which looks quite evident from the more angular headlamp, edgier tank extensions and a more muscular fuel tank. Also, the bike can be seen with an all-LED headlamp now with LED DRLs that have been fitted in the same style as you must have seen on the recently launched F 900 R.

Watch 2021 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Apart from that, the two bikes can be seen with a matte black paint scheme and the same is expected to be a new colour option that will be on sale alongside the existing shades. The styling bit goes applicable for the new 2021 BMW G 310 GS as well as it also gets a sharper headlamp cluster upfront. Now coming to the engine. The two most affordable Beemers for India will get power from the same 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the outgoing models but these will now be BS6 compliant.

2021 BMW G 310 GS (Image source: 91Wheels)

As the Apache RR310 that gets the same engine didn’t see any changes in power and torque outputs with the BS6 transition, expect the same for the new BMW G 310 twins as well. That said, the BS6 motor is expected to produce the same 34hp and 27Nm with a six-speed gearbox on offer. The new models are expected to be priced considerably higher compared to the outgoing BS4 models, courtesy of the new features and an updated engine. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Also, for the latest auto news, reviews and insightful interviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Source: 91Wheels

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.