2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 launched with a lower price tag: Here’s why

The Benelli Imperiale 400 continues to be powered by a 374cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This engine makes 21hp of power and 29Nm.

By:February 5, 2021 12:13 PM

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the first BS6 bike from the manufacturer to be launched in India. At launch, the motorcycle was priced at Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This was roughly a Rs 20,000 hike over that of the BS4 model. Now, Benelli India has introduced the Imperiale 400 BS6 in a 2021 avatar. The new Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 price in India is now Rs 1.89 lakh, ex-showroom. If you are wondering if this is a price correction, then the company says it is not. Instead, the rupee strengthening against the dollar as well as increased localisation have lead to the price slash. This new price, we believe, will help propel sales of the very capable motorcycle. Benelli India offers a two years, unlimited kilometres warranty on this bike. One can also purchase an extended two-year warranty separately. A 24×7 RSA is also being offered.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 continues to be powered by a 374cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This engine makes 21hp of power and 29Nm. It is coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is decently fuel-efficient as well as grunty. It’s refinement will put many other engines to shame. We’ve reviewed the motorcycle and found it to be quite capable as well with respect to the dynamics as well as seating comfort.

Benelli recently launched the TRK502. Even this motorcycle, as is evident from the price tag, comes at a lower cost to the customer than the BS4 model. We believe this could be an introductory offer to lure customers. Post which, the prices are set to increase. The TRK502 will soon be joined by the X model that is more off-road oriented but boasts the same hardware as the road-going version. There will also be many other new Benellis in the pipeline and are scheduled to be launched this year. Are you excited?

