2021 Bajaj Pulsar India Launch Live Updates: Specs, expected price, features

Bajaj Auto has been teasing the upcoming Pulsar 250 and anticipations are running high for the most powerful Pulsar yet. Launching today in India, the upcoming Pulsar 250 range will have two versions – naked and semi-faired, with the latter one likely to be called the Pulsar 250F that is featured in the teaser. The company recently teased the Pulsar 250F a couple of times and the teaser video along with the earlier surfaced spy footage spill a lot of details about the upcoming model(s). First and foremost, both bikes will likely feature an LED projector headlamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, disc brakes will be equipped at both ends for decent stopping power. Stay tuned with us as we bring you all details LIVE.