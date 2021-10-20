2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to be most powerful Pulsar yet: Top 5 highlights explained

The soon-to-be-launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F will be the biggest and most powerful Pulsars yet. Here is what all you should know.

The all-new Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F are all set to be launched in India on 28th October. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released the teaser video that gives a glimpse of what all the new models will have. Moreover, the two models have been snapped on test multiple times in the past and hence by now, you must be broadly familiar with how the new Pulsar 250s will look like. The new Pulsar 250 range will mark the biggest launch by the company for this year and hence, it is quite obvious why the event is taking place just before the festive week. Here, we tell you the top five highlights and all you need to know about the new Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F:

Most Powerful Pulsar

The soon-to-be-launched Bajaj Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F, in all certainty, will be the most powerful Pulsars to go on sale. In order to be precise, the upcoming Pulsar 250 will likely get power in the 27 hp region and hence, the new model will generate more power than the Pulsar 220F and also, the Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar NS200 that are currently the most powerful bikes on sale presently under the company’s Pulsar umbrella. If rumours on the web are to be believed, the Pulsar 250s will use a brand new engine instead of a revised version of the motor that does duty on the Dominar 250.

Sporty Styling

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 will get a sporty and aggressive styling, as the previous spy shots have already revealed. While the naked model bears resemblance with the NS200 in terms of design, it is expected to be slightly bigger, given the fact that it would be positioned above the former. On the other hand, the semi-fairing upfront could remind you of the present-day Pulsar 220F but needless to say, the bike has been developed to look completely different, new and more upmarket.

Feature Richness

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250s will pack in some interesting features. The teaser video and the spy shots have revealed that the bikes could get a LED projector headlight at the front that should offer a good illumination in the dark. Moreover, the two motorcycles will get a fully digital instrument cluster that should offer information in plenty. The Pulsar 250 and the Pulsar 250F will also get a monoshock at the rear. Moreover, given the fact that the competition is offering smartphone connectivity, it would be interesting to see if Bajaj Auto also goes for the same on its biggest Pulsars yet.

Possible Pulsar 220F Replacement?

The Pulsar 220F has been due for a substantial update for a long time and while Bajaj Auto would not want to alter a decent recipe, anything fresh and more desirable would certainly catch the customers’ fancy. That said, it would be interesting to see if the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F will replace the existing Pulsar 220F or will be sold alongside. We will need to wait till 28th October to know.

Expected Price, Launch Date

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 will be launched in India on 28th October. The new model, being the biggest Pulsar yet is likely to be the most expensive of the Pulsar series and hence, is expected to be launched at a price close to the Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details to be out on 28th October, so keep watching this space for all the action.

