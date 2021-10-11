2021 Bajaj Pulsar 250 to launch on 28 October: What to expect from most powerful Pulsar yet

Bajaj Pulsar 220F is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 1.32 lakh and the Pulsar 250F is likely to be priced some Rs 10,000 more

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Bajaj Auto retails three quarter-litre motorcycles in the form of the Bajaj Dominar 250, KTM 250 Duke and the two 250 Husqvaranas. And now, it is rolling out a quarter-litre Pulsar and this will be the largest displacement engine this motorcycle has ever been powered by. The Pulsar lineup will be added with two models – the Pulsar 250F (which will replace the 220F) and the NS250. It has now been confirmed that the 250cc Pulsar is launching on the 28th of October.

The motorcycle is expected to use a derivative of KTM’s 250cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. Expect power figures of about 28 hp and 20 Nm of torque and a six-speed transmission. Upgrades to the frame are likely, plus it’ll come with a monoshock suspension and alloy wheels.

The Bajaj Pulsar 250F, as seen in a video in August, will get a projector headlamp and the lighting is expected to be all LED. In addition, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 250F is expected to get a semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.

The Pulsar 220F is currently on sale in India for a price of Rs 1.32 lakh and the Pulsar 250F is likely to be priced some Rs 10,000 more. That said, the latter might arrive at a price tag in excess of Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikes will primarily rival the likes of the KTM 200 Duke, Suzuki Gixxer 250, and Yamaha FZ25.

