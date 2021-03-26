2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F to get these vibrant-looking colour options: India launch imminent!

The new colour schemes for the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F are called Moon White and Matte Black and it will be interesting to see if the company charges any premium for these or not!

By:Updated: Mar 26, 2021 4:29 PM
2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Moon White (Image source: Jet Wheels - YouTube)

 

Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been quite an aspirational motorcycle right since it was launched for the first time in India over a decade back. Very well aware of this, the Pune-based manufacturer has been giving timely updates to the bike and that is one of the reasons why the bike still manages to churn out some numbers in the market. Now, this time around, Bajaj Auto has gone an extra mile when it comes to giving visual updates to the bike. The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will soon be launched in India in two vibrant-looking paint schemes and these are named Moon White and Matte Black. As one can see in the pictures, both these shades are quite striking-looking and paint schemes of this sort are something that has been pulled off by Bajaj Auto in the past as well.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Matte Black (Image source: Jet Wheels – YouTube)

While the base colour options may appear quite regular, the inclusion of sportier graphics is what makes the bike stand out. As you can see, both paint schemes include red pinstripes on the alloy wheels. In addition, everything starting from the semi-fairing to the rear panels has been given a multi-colour treatment, which is a good thing. Apart from the new colour schemes, there are no changes on the bike. That said, the new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will draw power from the same 220cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission, churning out 20 hp of power and 18.5 Nm of torque.

Expect an official announcement from Bajaj Auto in the coming days and it will be interesting to see if the company demands any premium for the new paint schemes. Let us know what do you think about these new colour schemes? Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you haven’t!

Image source: Jet Wheels (YouTube)

