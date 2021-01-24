2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched with an updated, more informative instrument cluster

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is priced in India at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and in terms of pricing, it primarily goes up against the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V.

By:Updated: Jan 24, 2021 12:23 PM

 

Bajaj Auto has silently updated the Pulsar 220F and the bike now features an updated instrument cluster. The unit is now more informative in order to offer better convenience to the rider. The digital-analog unit broadly looks the same as before, however, when you look closely, you will see a noticeable change in the layout. Digging into the details in terms of what all has changed, the fuel gauge has now been shifted at the bottom right and the fuel level is now shown in a sloping fashion compared to a vertical readout at the left on the previous model. Moreover, the cluster now also shows fuel-consumption along with distance-to-empty to give a fair idea of how much fuel is left in the tank and it will also be handy in calculating the fuel efficiency of the motorcycle more accurately.

Image source – MRD Vlogs (YouTube)

The cluster, however, still misses out on a gear position indicator. Another change on the new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is that the speedometer cable is now connected to the rear wheel instead of the front that used to be the case on the outgoing model. Apart from the aforementioned changes, there are no changes to the said model which means the bike remains the same as before, both visually and mechanically.

Powering the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the same 220cc, single-pod, oil-cooled engine that is good for churning out 20 hp of power and 18.5 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a five-speed unit. The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is priced in India at Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and in terms of pricing, it primarily goes up against the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. However, the latter offers multiple additional and better features like riding modes, adjustable suspension, dual-channel ABS among many.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest Auto News

