2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets another price hike: Upcoming 250F effect?

Since the Dominar 250 is comfortably placed at Rs 1.54 lakh now, expect Bajaj to price the 250F at around Rs 1.4 lakh. 

By:July 28, 2021 2:19 PM

Bajaj Auto, more than other bike makers, has been increasing the price of its offerings. While there is no plausible reason wherein the Pune-based manufacturer is hiking prices, one that caught our attention is the comfortably selling Pulsar 220F. The Bajaj Pulsar 220F, last month was priced at Rs 1.28 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the list price reads as 1.32 lakh. There is no change as far as the mechanicals or even graphics are concerned. As it is the 2021 edition, called the Dagger Edge, got new graphics as well as a revised instrument console. The latter boasts an instant fuel economy, average efficiency based on the trip meters as well as a distance-to-empty indicator. Bajaj has also added a service due indicator to the mix and speaking of which, the turn indicators are no longer auto canceling. The rider perch is a bit softer now as well.

Aside from this other bits including the mirrors, projector headlight and backlit switches have stayed the same. Now coming to the price increase, we have explained before how the model costs go up and you can read all about it here.

This brings us to the Bajaj Pulsar 250F (a name coined by the media wherein the company is yet to confirm). This new motorcycle has been developed ground-up from an enhanced platform. It will not only feature a brand-new engine but as per certain media reports will also be the first Bajaj to feature an electronically controlled variable valve actuation. Our source tells us that this bike will likely run the same setup as the 220F – air/oil-cooled – and expect an all-digital instrument console. The engine will likely make 25hp of power and 22Nm. The 6-speed gearbox might also get slip and assist clutch. Since the Dominar 250 is comfortably placed at Rs 1.54 lakh now, expect Bajaj to price the 250F at around Rs 1.4 lakh.

