2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 launched: New design, features and price

Launched in old familiar naked form, the new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 with sporty decals is priced at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

By:Updated: Feb 23, 2021 2:04 PM

Bajaj Auto today launched the new 2021 Pulsar 180 at a price tag smaller than the existing Pulsar 180F by about Rs 10,000. The motorcycle boasts new sporty decals and it gets twin pilot lamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) feature. The new model comes with split seats, black alloy wheels and what Bajaj calls an ‘infinity’ LED tail lamp. The motorcycle is powered by a 4-stroke SOHC 2-valve air-cooled BS-VI compliant DTS-i Fi engine which makes peak torque of 14.52 Nm at 6500 rpm and 16.8 hp at 8,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission. The bike gets a telescopic anti-friction bush in the front and a five-way adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber in the rear.

The 2021 Pulsar 180 will be available at Rs 1,07,904 (ex-showroom, Delhi) across all Bajaj Auto authorised dealerships in India.

The new 2021 Bajaj Pulsar has been introduced with a major change to its aesthetics. A few months back, the bike was launched with a semi-fairing similar to the one on the Pulsar 220F. However, the latest model ditches the same and hence returns in its good ol’ naked avatar.

Also read: Country-wise most popular motorcycles around the world: Royal Enfield’s global footprint on the rise?

In related news, Bajaj Auto announced last month that it had become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore (around USD 13.6 billion). This market valuation is considerably higher than all other domestic two-wheeler companies, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. As per analysts, a market capitalisation of over Rs 1 lakh crore has not been achieved before by any international two-wheeler company anywhere in the world, it added.

The company’s share closed at Rs 3,479 on NSE on Friday, giving it a market capitalisation Rs 1,00,670.76 crore. Bajaj Auto has achieved this milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations, it said.

