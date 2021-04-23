2021 Bajaj Dominar 250 starts reaching dealerships with new colour options: All details

Bajaj Dominar 250 has received multiple price revisions after its launch and the bike is currently available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

By:Updated: Apr 23, 2021 7:51 PM

 

Bajaj Dominar 250 is all set to get new colour options soon and the new 2021 bike has already started reaching dealerships across India. The biggest thing to note is that the baby Dominar 250 now gets Green and Gloss black shades and these colour options are also available with the bigger displacement Dominar 400. Previously, the 250cc bike was available only with Red and Matte Grey shades and hence, Bajaj Auto wanted to distinguish between the two model by not offering the same set of colours until now. The new colour options for the Dominar 250 have been snapped very recently at a Bajaj Auto showroom, picture courtesy thenickzeek (Instagram).

Bajaj Dominar 250 has received multiple price revisions after its launch and the bike is currently available at the showrooms across India for a price of Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike primarily goes up against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25 in the segment. Powering the Bajaj Dominar 250 is a 248cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system developing respective power and torque outputs of 27 hp and 23.5 Nm.

The bike tips the scales at 180 kg and has been fitted with a 13-litre fuel tank. The Dominar 250 gets its stopping power with the help of a 300mm disc brake upfront along with a 230mm disc unit at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for more effective and safer braking. The Dominar 250 with new shades is expected to reach showrooms across the country once the lockdown situation normalises a bit. Also, we don’t think that the company will charge any premium for these new colours. Expect an official announcement regarding launch soon.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source – thenickzeek (Instagram)

