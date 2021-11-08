2021 Aprilia SR 160 starts reaching dealerships with these changes: Launch imminent

The official launch announcement for the new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is expected to take place very soon. Here is what all has changed on the new scooter model.

Nov 08, 2021

The new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is all set to be launched in India anytime soon. Ahead of the official launch, the updated model has started reaching the dealerships. A few days back, we shared a couple of pictures of the new SR 160 and now, the fresh set of images reveal all the major changes in detail. Starting with the front, the new 2021 model gets a sportier-looking fascia that makes it even more desirable than before. Moreover, the facelift features an all-LED headlight against the halogen unit on the outgoing model and the same should offer better illumination in the dark.

Apart from this, one significant change is that the new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 gets a split seat set up compared to the single-piece seat on the outgoing model. Furthermore, one of the colour options that seem to be inspired by Aprilia’s MotoGP bikes can also be seen with knuckle guards in the pictures and the said shade is expected to sit at the top in the SR 160 variant line-up. The instrument cluster is also expected to get updates and the same might be an all-digital unit, showing some additional information.

The official launch of the new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 is expected to take place very soon, keeping in mind the ongoing festive season that is currently in its final stages. Coming to the expected price, the new model will likely demand a considerable premium over the present-day model’s ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.09 lakh. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for all things automotive!

Image source: Aprilia SR 160 Owners Page (Facebook)

