2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

The new 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 will be launched soon in India. The pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book them by visiting the company’s official website.

Aprilia will soon launch its new SR-series scooters in the Indian market. A few days ago, we brought to you the images of the updated SR 160 that has started arriving at dealerships ahead of its official launch. The Indian subsidiary of this Italian two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up to launch the new 2021 Aprilia SR RST 125, SR RST 160, SR RST Race Edition and the SR RST Carbon Edition in the country. The pre-bookings for the same are already open and one can book these gearless scooters by visiting the company’s official India website.

Talking about the changes, the new Aprilia SR 125 and the SR 160 will get a sportier front fascia with all-LED headlamps. The company will also offer new split seats, a new grab rail, a digital instrument cluster that might even support Bluetooth connectivity and they will get knuckle guards too on some variants. Aprilia has already revealed the specifications and colour variants of these new scooters on its website. The upcoming SR 125 will be powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that will develop 9.78 hp of power and 9.70 Nm of torque.

The new 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will get a 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor will churn out 10.86 hp of maximum power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. For braking duties, both the scooters will get a drum unit at the rear and a disc brake at the front. However, while the new SR 160 will feature a single-channel ABS, the SR 125 will get a combined braking system. At the front, they will get telescopic forks while at the rear, there will be a spring-loaded shock absorber. Moreover, both of them will run on 120/70 section 14-inch tubeless tyres.

This time around, Aprilia has also tweaked the nomenclature of its SR-series scooters and added RST in their names. The new Aprilia SR 125 will be available in four colours, namely Silver, White, Blue and Red. The Aprilia SR 160 will be offered in five colours. They are – Red, White, Black, Blue and Silver. The company will introduce their Race Edition and Carbon Edition models too. The bookings for these gearless scooters are already open and Aprilia will soon launch its new SR-series scooters in India.

