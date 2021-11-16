2021 Aprilia SR 125, SR 160 launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

The new 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 have been launched in India. Prices of these new sporty gearless scooters start at Rs 1.07 lakh and Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Pune respectively.

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer Aprilia has launched the new 2021 Aprilia SR 125 and SR 160 in the Indian market. The new Aprilia SR 125 has been launched at Rs 1.07 lakh while the price of the new SR 160 starts at Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Pune. Bookings for the same are now open across the country and one can book these gearless scooters by paying a token amount of Rs 5,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Aprilia dealership.

Talking about changes, the new Aprilia SR 160 and SR 125 gets a host of cosmetic updates along with a bunch of new features. At the front, they get a new all-LED headlamp along with LED DRLs that adds to their sporty appeal. The company has revamped the apron and grabrails of these scooters and they even get an X-shaped LED taillamp. Some other additions include a new fully digital instrument cluster that shows a ton of information and is borrowed from the SXR-series, a split seat set-up, knuckle guards, a boot light, and new 14-inch tyres from CEAT.

In terms of mechanicals, they remain the same as before. The new SR 160 is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that churns out 10.86 hp of power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. The SR 125 gets a 125cc motor that develops 9.78 hp and 9.70 Nm. For braking duties, they get a drum unit at the rear and a disc brake at the front. Also, while the SR 160 features a single-channel ABS, the SR 125 gets a combined braking system. The new 2021 Aprilia SR 125 is available in a single variant while the SR 160 is offered in Standard, Carbon, and Race editions.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of the new Aprilia SR 160 range. Evolution of brand Aprilia is very interesting in India, SR as an innovative design with big wheels in scooters has already created a segments of Aprilia experience seekers, SR has been a benchmark scooter and first to offer the great engineering tech like ABS (Antilock braking system), 160 CC 3V Tech FI, High Tech, High Performance Engine, its new design evolution will make riders rejoice the brand experience ever more”

