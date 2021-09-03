2021 Apache RR310 customisation explained: Dynamic kit, Race kit, racing colours & more

The base price of the 2021 TVS Apache RR310 starts at Rs 2,59,990 (ex-showroom) and over this, the customer has the choice to pick from Kits that make the bike more race track-ready.

After much speculations about the changes that the 2021 model of the TVS Apache RR310 would offer, we now have a comprehensive list of feature additions as the bike was launched just earlier this week. The base price of the Apache RR310 now starts at Rs 2,59,990 (ex-showroom) and over this, the customer has the choice to pick from Kits that make the bike more track-ready. The kits in question are Dynamic and Race. What are these and what are they priced at.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Dynamic Kit

The newly-introduced Dynamic kit offers a fully adjustable suspension setup. It includes preload adjustment and 20-step settings for the compression and rebound upfront on the forks. Similarly, the rear monoshock gets a 20-step adjustment as well.

A rider can pick from a soft and squishy set up to a firm-ish setting for committed riding or a very firm one if they plan to take the bike out on a race track. To say the least, we rode the motorcycle and are convinced that these tasty additions in Dynamic kit do make the RR310 a whole different animal on the track. The Dynamic kit is priced at Rs 12,000.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 Race Kit

This kit includes racing handlebars, which means that the standard clip-on handlebars are replaced with ones that offer a super committed riding position. This combines with footpegs that are raised, the RR310 with this kit fitted has more of a supersport-like riding stance. The Race Kit is priced at Rs 5,000. To make better use of the bike on the track though, both Dynamic and Race kits would be preferable.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 racing colours

With the launch of the 2021 model, TVS Motor Company also introduced a new colour option. The one pictured here is the one that offers racing colours and the customer also has the option to add a custom racing number on the windscreen. The Race Replica graphics paint scheme is priced at an additional Rs 4,500. Plus, Rs 1,500 for the red alloy wheels (optional).

TVS ‘Built to Order’

TVS Motor Company has also launched its new digital platform called Built to Order through which customers can customise their two-wheelers before purchase through a web configurator or TVS Arrive smartphone app. The RR310 is the first motorcycle that’s been made available on the configurator, other models will follow eventually. Moreover, owners of previous generations of the RR310 can also avail of the new kits and accessories that have been launched. Prices for retrofitment of these new features onto MY2017 and later will be announced soon.

