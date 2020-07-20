2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

Vespa VXL and SXL range continues to offer Monocoque full steel Body and features like anti-lock braking system or combined braking system on a twin-pot calliper disk brake.

Piaggio India today launched two new scooters in the market – the Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 Range, along with the new Aprilia Storm. Unveiled first during the 2020 Auto Expo in February, bookings for the Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 models with 125 cc and 150 cc BS6 engines were opened recently. Customers can continue to book their choice of Vespa scooter online on Vespa’s e-commerce platform shop.vespaindia.com or book the new Aprilia Storm scooter on Aprilia’s e-commerce platform shop.apriliaindia.com for a contactless experience. To promote contactless bookings, Piaggio India is offering benefits worth Rs 2,000 for bookings made online for Vespa and Rs 1000 for Aprilia.

Vespa VXL and SXL scooter range continues to feature a monocoque full steel body, three-coat body colours, anti-lock braking system, or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS6 compliant with three-valve technology for the fuel-injected engines.

Both Vespa scooters get a choice fuel-injected BS6 engine – a 125 cc engine that makes 10 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and a 150cc engine that puts out 10 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Vespa scooters ride on ‘Petal’ design alloy wheels, are equipped with ‘Crystal Illumination’ LED headlamp, Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and under-seat storage light.

The new Aprilia Storm 125cc features a 220 mm disc with twin pot calliper and a fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets three-valve tech for its BS6 fuel-injected engine. The Storm 125 rides on 12-inch black alloy wheels and will be available in four colour options. It is powered by a 124.49 cc engine that makes 10 bhp at 7,700 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The prices for the Vespa VXL start at Rs 1.1 lakh for the 125cc and Rs 1.23 lakh for the 150cc. Vespa SXL at Rs 1.14 lakh for the 125cc and Rs 1.27 lakh for the 150cc variant. Aprilia Storm prices start at Rs 91,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, said.

