2020 Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift, Aprilia Storm launched in India: Prices, specs, features

Vespa VXL and SXL range continues to offer Monocoque full steel Body and features like anti-lock braking system or combined braking system on a twin-pot calliper disk brake.

By:Published: July 20, 2020 4:49 PM

vespa vxl facelift sxl facelift aprilia

Piaggio India today launched two new scooters in the market – the Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 Range, along with the new Aprilia Storm. Unveiled first during the 2020 Auto Expo in February, bookings for the Vespa VXL, SXL Facelift 2020 models with 125 cc and 150 cc BS6 engines were opened recently. Customers can continue to book their choice of Vespa scooter online on Vespa’s e-commerce platform shop.vespaindia.com or book the new Aprilia Storm scooter on Aprilia’s e-commerce platform shop.apriliaindia.com for a contactless experience. To promote contactless bookings, Piaggio India is offering benefits worth Rs 2,000 for bookings made online for Vespa and Rs 1000 for Aprilia.

Vespa VXL and SXL scooter range continues to feature a monocoque full steel body, three-coat body colours, anti-lock braking system, or combined braking system with twin pot calliper disk brake. The new range is BS6 compliant with three-valve technology for the fuel-injected engines.

Both Vespa scooters get a choice fuel-injected BS6 engine – a 125 cc engine that makes 10 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 9.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm, and a 150cc engine that puts out 10 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 10.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The Vespa scooters ride on ‘Petal’ design alloy wheels, are equipped with ‘Crystal Illumination’ LED headlamp, Day Time Running extra bright beam light, USB mobile charging port and under-seat storage light.

Also read: Ducati Panigale V2 bookings open in India: Token amount, expected price & all you need to know

The new Aprilia Storm 125cc features a 220 mm disc with twin pot calliper and a fully-digital instrument cluster. It also gets three-valve tech for its BS6 fuel-injected engine. The Storm 125 rides on 12-inch black alloy wheels and will be available in four colour options. It is powered by a 124.49 cc engine that makes 10 bhp at 7,700 rpm and 9.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The prices for the Vespa VXL start at Rs 1.1 lakh for the 125cc and Rs 1.23 lakh for the 150cc. Vespa SXL at Rs 1.14 lakh for the 125cc and Rs 1.27 lakh for the 150cc variant. Aprilia Storm prices start at Rs 91,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

Vespa has added technology-led features to create a premium experience and brand Aprilia Storm is building on our technology platform to complement the exciting riding performance and set to create new benchmarks, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio India, said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

150+ new outlets for Okinawa electric scooters this year: 500 across India by fiscal end

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Exclusive: Kinetic Luna to likely return as an electric moped with 80km range

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

Electric vehicle safety during monsoon: Busting four common myths

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

BYPL-EV Motors partnership installs EV charging station in Delhi with two types of chargers

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Bajaj Pulsar 150 BS6 now costlier in India by this much

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Challenges in installing home EV chargers and how to overcome them - EVI Technologies explains

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

Benelli India upgrades production capacity: More than 2,500 Imperiale 400 bikes delivered since launch

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Hungarian GP win to equal Michael Schumacher’s record

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo sweeps maiden win in Jerez as Marc Marquez crashes out

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Mahindra Mojo BS6 new colours revealed ahead of launch: Expected price of Dominar 250 rival

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

Buy a Bounce second-hand Dio, Scooty for as low as Rs 13,000: Great offers, chance to earn explained

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

F1 2020: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP as Racing Point lock out second row

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

MotoGP 2020: Quartararo sets new lap record to lead qualifying in Jerez ahead of Viñales, Marquez

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

Ex-Nissan, Aston Martin boss Andrew Palmer joins Optare as non-executive chairman

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission