2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review: Price, specs, top speed, mileage!

The new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets improvements on multiple parameters in its BS6 avatar. We recently spent an entire week with the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 challenger and here is what we think about it!

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets some significant changes in its latest BS6 avatar. Based on the striking-looking Draken concept that was showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo, the RTR 200 has always been one high on value for money offering and is among the best selling 200cc bikes in India. Now digging into details in terms of what all the new model has on offer, the bike now gets an all-LED headlamp upfront that offers good illumination along with a decent throw and spread of the beam and hence it is a welcome change. However, personally, we don’t quite like the design of the new headlamp cluster as we believe that it doesn’t come very easy to the eyes while taking from some angles. However, as design is subjective, so we would like to hear it from you how you like the design upfront. The rest of the bike largely remains unchanged which means the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6, broadly, still remains one handsome-looking motorcycle.

Watch our 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 video review:

Now, TVS upgraded the last few units of the BS4 model with Smart Xonnect tech and the same makes its way to the BS6 model as well. All thanks to this, you can pair your smartphone to the bike over a Bluetooth connection. In order to do so, long-press the M button and toggle through the options until you see Bluetooth pairing mode. Select it with the S button after which a passcode will appear on the screen. Enter the same on the TVS Connect app on your phone after you are done setting up your bike by entering chassis number and some additional details. Once done, you get access to information like lean angle, G-Force, service record, ride details and more.

Now, with the transition to the BS6 emission norms, the power output sees no changes while the torque has gone down by 1.3 Nm. That said, the power and torque outputs for the 197.7cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine are 20.2 hp and 16.8 Nm. The highlight of this motor is its juicy mid-range and high level of refinement. 3,500 to 6,000 rpm is the place where the engine feels the happiest. All thanks to this, quick overtakes in the city are quite easy and the bike builds up speed up to 80 kmph without much hassle. The BS6 model sees a drop in the top speed and the bike also struggles a bit to gain momentum after 120 kmph which was quite not the case with the outgoing BS4 model and in our test run, we managed to register a top speed of 141 kmph. Moreover, the bike returned a fuel efficiency of 49 kmpl which indeed came as a surprise as the previous BS4 Race Edition that we tested gave 43 kmpl.

After the latest price revision, the 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6 is priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) that makes it almost Rs 14,000 costlier than the outgoing BS4 carb model. Bringing its rivals into the picture, the bike is Rs 1,000 cheaper than its prime opponent – Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Rs 2,000 more expensive than the recently launched Honda Hornet 2.0.

If you want a more elaborative review of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V BS6, watch the embedded video above.

