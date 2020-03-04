2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V get expensive by this much!

TVS has not stated the exact reason behind the hike in pricing. This is the first price hike that the two bikes have received since their launch.

Updated: March 4, 2020 11:25:04 AM

2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V have received their first price hike since launch. With the latest revision in price, the two motorcycles now get expensive by Rs 1,000. The BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V was launched in India at a price of Rs Rs 99,950 for the drum variant and Rs 1.03 lakh for the disc variant. Now, after the price increase, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now costs Rs 1,00,950 and Rs 1,04,000 (ex-showroom) for the drum and disc brake variants respectively. On the other hand, the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is now priced at Rs 1.25 lakh compared to its previous tag of Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has not stated the reason behind this hike in price as it has silently updated the prices on its official website for India. 2020 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V get a new fascia along with some interesting features like Glide Through Technology (GTT), Smart Xonnect through which you can connect your smartphone via Bluetooth, all-LED headlamp and more. The engine on the new BS6 Apache RTR 160 4V is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 15.8 hp and 14.12 Nm. On the other hand, the motor on the new 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V produces 20.2 hp and 16.8 Nm. Both these bikes get a five-speed transmission system.

Prices of the two-wheelers have risen quite significantly in the last few months. This is all thanks to the increase in the insurance costs and the BS6 transition as well. With the April 2020 deadline, most of the manufacturers have already made their vehicles BS6 compliant. In such a case, expect the prices to further increase for models that are yet to receive an update.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, visit and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

