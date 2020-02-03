2020 TVS Apache RR 310 features explained: Ride modes, Glide Through and more

TVS Motor Company recently launched the new 2020 Apache RR 310 which has seen a host of upgrades starting from the BS-VI compliance and an all-new instrument cluster. The new RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). We rode the new motorcycle and are convinced that a premium of about Rs 12,000-14,000 can perhaps be easily justified. So, the 2020 edition has ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity, a race computer and a new feature called Glide Through Plus also found on the BS-VI Apache RTR 160 4V. Here's a little brief on all of the RR 310's new features and how to use them.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Ride Modes

The new RR 310 comes with four ride modes – Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. The power output from the 312.2cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is restricted to 25 hp in Urban and Rain mode. In the Sport and Track mode, the power is increased to its full 33 hp. However, Sport and Track mode will not be activated before the motorcycle has been run in. So, after about 1000 km, head to your TVS dealership to open the taps during the first service.

The other significant change that the level of ABS intervention is tweaked in different ride mode. For example, Rain mode will have full ABS intervention and none in Track mode. The ride modes can be selected on the TFT colour instrument cluster and also on the fly by tapping the up button once while keeping the throttle off.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Race Computer

Users can record lap times, times for 0-60 km/h, 60-120 km/h, 120-180 km/h, average speed, top speed, acceleration and decceleration, and several other such details. Once the lap timer has been started, a user can restart it on the fly easily by tapping the pass switch once.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 SmartXonnect

TVS NTorq was the first product from the manufacturer to features SmartXonnect which allows users to connect their smartphone to the vehicle. It is now available in the RR 310 which means there's navigation on the colour screen, notifications for calls and messages, other features like Over Speed Alert, Do Not Disturb, etc. The instrument cluster has a crisp display and is very easy to use as well. It gets a dark mode and four different colour themes for the ride modes.

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review | Better enough to keep up?

2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Glide Through Traffic

GTT+ (Glide Through Traffic Plus) – a feature that we first saw in the 2020 RTR series now makes part of the equipment list of the new RR 310. GTT+ aims to reduce rider fatigue since the bike will not need throttle input to move forward only through clutch release at low speeds during bumper to bumper traffic. The feature works only in first and second gear in Sport and Track mode, and in all gears in Urban and Rain mode.