2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

The new Triumph Tiger 1200 has been recently snapped testing. The latest set of spy images issued by Motorradonline reveals a lot about the upcoming R 1250 GS challenger. First and foremost, the design of the upcoming Tiger 1200 is sleeker than before, the same design language that we have seen on the Tiger 900. That said, the new 2020 model looks sharper and aggressive than before. The fuel tank on the new 2020 model now looks flatter while the side panels too, appear slimmer than before. The new model looks a lot cleaner compared to the outgoing one that looks to have some drama at some places. Moreover, the new Tiger 1200 will be more off-road capable compared to its predecessor. The new model will get a larger 21-inch wheel up front compared to 19-inch rim on the outgoing model.

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 Image source: Motorrad Online

On the other hand, the road-going version is expected to have the same 19-inch front and 17-inch rear set up. Speaking of features, the new Triumph Tiger 1200 will get a full-LED headlamp set up along with a coloured instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. Just like the outgoing model, the 2020 model will get electronically controlled suspension along with the shaft-drive system. In terms of powertrain, Triumph Motorcycles is expected to increase the displacement of the engine for a better power output while meeting the strict emission norms.

The engine will be a three-cylinder unit and looks compact compared to the one on the predecessor model. Rumours on the web suggest that the Tiger 1200 can have any displacement between 1,100cc and 1,300cc. Also, one can expect a power output of close to 150hp on the new flagship Tiger. Once launched, the new Tiger 1200 will go on to challenge the likes of the BMW R 1250 GS and the Ducati Multistrada Enduro in the high-end ADV territory.

Image source: Motorrad Online