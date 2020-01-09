2020 Triumph Street Triple S unveiled: KTM 790 Duke rival key changes listed!

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple S has been unveiled in Europe and the bike gets some significant updates compared to the previous model. As a part of the 2020 update, the new Triumph Street Triple S gets new visuals along with better electronics and mechanicals. In terms of appearance, the new Street Triple S gets the same design as the top-of-the-line Street Triple RS except for the fact the former now gets new LED headlamps upfront along with LED DRLs. The tail end is now sleeker and the bike gets a redesigned windscreen. Powering the 2020 Triumph Street Triple S gets power from a 765cc, inline three-cylinder engine, which is now Euro-V compliant. The engine is now good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 111hp and 73Nm, which is the same as the outgoing model.

The A2 model that will be sold in Europe will get a 660cc engine with 47hp and 60Nm on the restricted model while on the derestricted model, the power and torque outputs are 95hp and 66Nm. The bike also gets two riding modes namely Road and Rain so that the rider can adjust the riding preferences as per his or her requirements. The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple S gets top-spec components like Brembo braking set up along with Showa suspension at both ends. The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple S is expected to be launched in India in the months to come.

The naked middleweight will go up against the likes of the KTM 790 Duke, Ducati Monster 797 and the Yamaha MT-09 in the segment. More details on the new Triumph Street Triple S to reveal soon, so keep watching this space. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives official YouTube channel.