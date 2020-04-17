2020 Triumph Street Triple RS revised India launch date out: Key changes and expected price hike!

Once launched, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be one of the first BS6 compliant middleweight naked streetfighters to go on sale here in India.

By:Updated: April 17, 2020 3:40:50 PM

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, while most of you must be facing boredom and a bit negativity, here is one good news. Triumph Motorcycles India has come up with a new launch date for the 2020 Street Triple RS. The bike was earlier slated to be launched on 25th March but the proceedings got postponed with the Covid-19 outbreak. The company will now be launching the updated model via its official Twitter handle on 22nd April. The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets multiple changes that too quite significant ones. In terms of appearance, the Street Triple RS in its 2020 avatar gets a new aggressive face along with eyebrow-styled LED DRLs. Moreover, the twin all-LED headlamp set up is now sleeker.

The tail section along with the fuel tank and belly pan also see some subtle changes. Coming to the powertrain, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is powered by the same 765cc, in-line three-cylinder engine. The engine is now good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 121hp and 78.6Nm and is BS6 compliant. Triumph has updated the engine on the 2020 Street Triple RS in the favour of better mid-range and refinement. Gearbox continues to remain a six-speed unit and the bike now gets a quickshifter.

The bike also gets four riding modes along with a traction control system. The TFT coloured instrument cluster on the bike has also been updated and it now supports Bluetooth connectivity. Not only this but the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS also gets fully adjustable Showa inverted forks up front along with an Ohlins rear monoshock. Braking system comes from Brembo and hence, the stopping power should be commendable. The new Street Triple RS rides on Supercorsa SP V3 tyres at both ends.

All these updates aren’t cheap and hence, the new 2020 model is expected to demand a significant premium over the price of the BS4 model. The outgoing model was priced at Rs 11.13 lakh and hence, we expect the new BS6 compliant model to be priced close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, expect the prices to go up in the region of Rs 70,000 to 80,000. Once launched, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be one of the first BS6 middleweight nakeds to go on sale in India.

