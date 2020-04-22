2020 Triumph Street Triple RS launched at Rs 11.13 lakh: KTM 790 Duke challenger gets sharper, more feature-rich!

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is now here, in India! Here is what all has changed apart from a BS6 compliant motor.

Updated: April 22, 2020 12:26:56 PM

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, the company has kept the price of the new model the same as the outgoing BS4 one. In terms of changes, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets a comprehensive makeover in its new avatar. As of now, the company has only announced the new BS6 compliant Street Triple RS and hence, either the low-spec Street Triple S will get an update later or will get discontinued. Speaking of powertrain, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets an updated BS6 compliant 765 cc, inline three-cylinder engine. The gearbox is the same six-speed unit but now comes with shorter first and second gears for better acceleration and a more solid mid-range. In order to be specific, the mid-range on the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is 9 percent stronger than before.

Furthermore, the throttle effort has been decreased by 7 percent, that eventually results in a crisper throttle response. The exhaust on the Street Triple RS is also a  bit different and the same now uses two catalytic converters for lesser emissions and enhanced exhaust flow. All thanks to these changes, the new model makes nine percent more power with respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 79 Nm. The kerb weight of the bike remains unchanged at 187 kg. The instrument cluster on the motorcycle continues to be a coloured TFT unit with four different display layouts. The cluster now supports Bluetooth connectivity as well.  Moreover, it also comes with GoPro camera control function, turn-by-turn navigation and music playback functionality.

Suspension system of the bike comprises of fully adjustable Showa forks upfront along with and fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 monoshock at the rear. The stopping power is delivered with the help of Brembo units at both ends. The footwear for the new Street Triple RS has been upgraded with Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. With the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, the company is offering 60+ optional accessories that aim at enhanced comfort and styling of the motorcycle.

Stay tuned for more. Also, stay home and stay safe to fight the Covid-19 pandemic!

