2020 Triumph Street Triple RS teased: India launch on 25 March

So, what's new? The 2020 Street Triple RS is powered by a Moto2 engine that has been upgraded so there's more power, improved torque spread, and Triumph say that rideability has been improved upon as well.

By:Published: March 18, 2020 11:18:44 AM

new 2020 triumph street triple rs india launch

If you’re sitting working from home to combat coronavirus, we’ve got good news from the outside world for you – 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is launching in India this month. Triumph Motorcycle India has been dropping some hints on its social handles with a clip of a sweet-sounding triple and a pair of frowning headlamps. The launch will take place on 25th March on Triumph Twitter page. Hopefully by the time deliveries start, it’ll be alright to be outdoors.

To look at, the new Street Triple RS retains its original personality but with a pair of new LED headlamps with a sharper design. There is also the new bodywork, new graphics, the flyscreen has been redesigned, and a new silver frame. A lot of new actually.

Now about the most important part of the 202 Street Triple RS – the engine. There have been significant to the 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 percent more mid-range power but peak power in numbers remains the same. It makes 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm.

Also read: First batch of 40 Triumph Rocket 3R sold out in India

With a wider mid-range, the new Street Triple should make for an even more engaging ride while packing a significant punch for usage on both on road and track. Triumph also say that the throttle is now more responsive.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be available in two colour schemes – matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. Braking comes from Brembo M50 four-piston radial Monobloc front callipers, and a single-piston Brembo rear calliper. The RS will come with an up/down quickshifter as standard, and riding modes will be switched on the fly. The modes adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings. The outgoing is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), expect about a Rs 40,000 price hike for the new model.

