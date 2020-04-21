2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India launch tomorrow: KTM 790 Duke rival with improved styling, features!

One of the prime changes on the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the engine that offers a better and more solid mid-range now along with better refinement.

By:Updated: April 21, 2020 1:04:32 PM

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. The company will be taking the online route to launch its improved middleweight street naked, all thanks to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. The company recently sent out an invite stating that the bike will be launched in the country through Twitter. In terms of changes, the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets some significant changes not just to look better but ride too in comparison to the outgoing model. Upfront, the bike gets a more aggressive front fascia with eyebrow-styled LED DRLs. The all-LED headlamp unit is also sleeker now. Furthermore, the tail section of the bike also sees some subtle changes and so is the case with the fuel tank and the belly pan.

One of the prime changes on the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is the engine which is now BS6 compliant. The 765cc, in-line three-cylinder engine is now good for developing respective power and torque of 121hp and 78.6Nm. The company has worked on this engine in the favour of better and more solid mid-range along with better refinement. The gearbox on the new RS continues to be a six-speed unit and the bike gets a quickshifter as well.

The new Street Triple RS gets four riding modes and a traction control system too. The fully coloured TFT instrument cluster has been updated and the same now supports Bluetooth connectivity. The suspension system of the bike comprises of fully adjustable Showa inverted forks at the front along with an Ohlins monoshock at the rear. The stopping power is delivered with the help of Brembo units at both ends and the bike rides on Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.

The outgoing BS4 model was priced in India at Rs 11.13 lakh and since the aforementioned changes don’t come cheap, expect the prices to go up by Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000. That said, the new BS6 compliant model is expected to be launched at a price of close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

