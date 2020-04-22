2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India launch: The 2020 Street Triple RS is all set to be launched in India today. It will, however, be an online launch owing to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The new Street Triple RS has gotten some significant changes over the older model. The bike now surely looks sharper and more modern and eth engine has been tweaked to produce additional torque as well. Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the Street Triple RS through its social media handles. Watch it there or you could just stay tuned with us as we bring all you need to know right here.
Triumph Motorcycles will offer 60+ genuine Street Triple accessories for protection, comfort and style. These will include new first-in-class scrolling LED indicators and a new luggage rack with quick-release mounting functionality.
Triumph have given the 2020 model enhanced TFT functionality, MyTriumph connectivity system, GoPro interaction, turn-by-turn navigation along with music and phone operation. It gets Triumph Shift Assist - up and down quickshifter, five riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider configurable.
The 2020 Street Triple RS is powered by an engine developed by Triumph’s Moto2 engine team. The Street Triple RS will have more power, improved torque spread, and Triumph say that rideability has been improved upon as well.
To look at, the new Street Triple RS retains its original personality but with a pair of new LED headlamps with a sharper design and newly styled DRLs as well. There is also the new bodywork, new graphics, the flyscreen has been redesigned, and a new silver frame.
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS will be available in two colour schemes – matte jet black with aluminium silver and yellow decals, and silver ice with diablo red and aluminium silver decals. The outgoing model is priced at Rs 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), expect about a Rs 40,000 price hike for the new model.
Braking comes from Brembo M50 four-piston radial Monobloc front callipers, and a single-piston Brembo rear calliper. The RS will come with an up/down quickshifter as standard, and ride modes will be switchable on the fly. The modes adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings.
About the most important change on the 2020 Street Triple RS – the engine. There have been significant upgrades to the 765cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which now makes 9 percent more mid-range torque but peak power in numbers remains the same. It makes 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm of peak torque at 9,350 rpm. Triumph also say that the throttle is now more responsive.
Before we begin the chapter on the 2020 Street Triple RS, here's an important announcement that came from Triumph Motorcycles India yesterday. The motorcycle manufacturer has decided to defer the upcoming price hike on its products due to BS6 upgrades to July 2020. Also, the warranty of the existing customers also stands to be extended. Read all about it here: Triumph Motorcycles defers BS6 price hike to July 2020, announces warranty extension