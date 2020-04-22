2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch Live: Power, features, rivals, expected price

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India launch: The 2020 Street Triple RS is all set to be launched in India today. It will, however, be an online launch owing to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic. The new Street Triple RS has gotten some significant changes over the older model. The bike now surely looks sharper and more modern and eth engine has been tweaked to produce additional torque as well. Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the Street Triple RS through its social media handles. Watch it there or you could just stay tuned with us as we bring all you need to know right here.

Read More